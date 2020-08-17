The Iron Giant Special Steelbook Edition

$47.99
$39.99
UPC: 883929648504
Part No: 3000078981
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: August 6, 1999
Rating: PG
Details
The Iron Giant is back on Blu-ray in this stylish collectible Steelbook.
Special Features
- The Giant's Dream Documentary
- Feature-length Commentary by Director Brad Bird
- The Making of The Iron Giant Hosted by Vin Diesel and featuring interviews with cast and crew
- Original Opening Sequence and Featurette
- Motion Galleries
- Theatrical Trailers
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Christopher McDonald | Cloris Leachman | Eli Marienthal | Harry Connick Jr. | Jack Angel | James Gammon | Jennifer Aniston | John Mahoney | M. Emmet Walsh | Vin Diesel
Directors: Brad Bird
Project Name: The Iron Giant
