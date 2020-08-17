The Iron Giant Special Steelbook Edition

View larger $47.99 $39.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

The Museum of Fantastic Art

Blu-ray

Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: August 6, 1999

Rating: PG

The Iron Giant is back on Blu-ray in this stylish collectible Steelbook.

The Giant's Dream Documentary

Feature-length Commentary by Director Brad Bird

The Making of The Iron Giant Hosted by Vin Diesel and featuring interviews with cast and crew

Original Opening Sequence and Featurette

Motion Galleries

Theatrical Trailers

Cast: Christopher McDonald | Cloris Leachman | Eli Marienthal | Harry Connick Jr. | Jack Angel | James Gammon | Jennifer Aniston | John Mahoney | M. Emmet Walsh | Vin Diesel

Directors: Brad Bird

Project Name: The Iron Giant

