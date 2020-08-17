Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Iron Giant Special Steelbook Edition

The Iron Giant Special Steelbook Edition
View larger

$47.99

$39.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200817-81634-1
UPC: 883929648504
Part No: 3000078981
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Vin Diesel  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: August 6, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Iron Giant is back on Blu-ray in this stylish collectible Steelbook.

Special Features

  • The Giant's Dream Documentary
  • Feature-length Commentary by Director Brad Bird
  • The Making of The Iron Giant Hosted by Vin Diesel and featuring interviews with cast and crew
  • Original Opening Sequence and Featurette
  • Motion Galleries
  • Theatrical Trailers

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Christopher McDonald | Cloris Leachman | Eli Marienthal | Harry Connick Jr. | Jack Angel | James Gammon | Jennifer Aniston | John Mahoney | M. Emmet Walsh | Vin Diesel
Directors: Brad Bird
Project Name: The Iron Giant

Related Items

Frank Frazetta Painting with Fire (2003)
Lady Street Fighter Special Edition Blu-ray
The Mastermind of Mars and A Fighting Man of Mars (1973) Frank Frazetta cover art
Shaw Brothers’ Marco Polo (The Four Assassins) 21 x 29 inch Original Movie Poster (1975)
Jackie Chan International Fan Club Magazine Number 32 [April June 1988] 198143
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Aug 7, 2015) The Walking Dead Season 6 First Look [9223]
Frank Miller’s Ronin 1st Printing (1984)
Steve McQueen: The Last Mile Revisited
Quentin Tarantino XX 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster – Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens General Leia Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #107

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Blu-ray | Family | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *