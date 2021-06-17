Sterling Hayden in Top Gun Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo [G54]

- Cast: Hugh Sanders | James Millican | John Dehner | Karin Booth | Regis Toomey | Rod Taylor | Sterling Hayden | William Bishop
- Directors: Ray Nazarro
- Project Name Top Gun
- Subject Rod Taylor | Sterling Hayden
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Western
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: December 21, 1955
- Rating: NR
- More: Rod Taylor | Sterling Hayden
Rod Taylor and Sterling Hayden in Top Gun Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Hugh Sanders | James Millican | John Dehner | Karin Booth | Ray Nazarro | Regis Toomey | Rod Taylor | Sterling Hayden | William Bishop
- Shows / Movies: Top Gun
- Genres: Action | Western
- Studios / Manufacturers: United Artists
- Product Types: Originals