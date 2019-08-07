Share Page Support Us
French Connection Collection: The French Connection, French Connection II, Popeye Doyle Original Motion Picture Soundtracks Limited Edition 2-CD Set

$34.99

$31.97


4 in stock


CDSKU: 190807-78707-1
Part No: LLLCD1408
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: October 9, 1971
Rating: R
Details

20th Century Fox and Fox Music proudly present THE FRENCH CONNECTION COLLECTION, a 2-CD SET featuring re-mastered re-issues of renowned composer Don Ellis’ (THE SEVEN-UPS) iconic motion picture scores to the Oscar-winning THE FRENCH CONNECTION, starring Gene Hackman and directed by William Friedkin and THE FRENCH CONNECTION II, also starring Hackman and directed by John Frankenheimer, as well as the world premiere of composer Brad Fiedel’s (THE TERMINATOR, TRUE LIES) original score to the 1986 TV pilot POPEYE DOYLE, starring Ed O’Neil.

Long out of print, Don Ellis’ indelible and idiosyncratic jazz scores to the FRENCH CONNECTION feature films return on Disc One of this deluxe presentation, sounding better than ever. Disc Two showcases Brad Fidel’s expert soundscape for POPEYE DOYLE, along with additional bonus tracks, including alternate cues from all three projects, as well as the song “Everybody Gets to Go to the Moon,” featured in the original film’s bar scene. Produced by Nick Redman and Mike Matessino, mixed by Matessino and mastered by Daniel Hersch, this special limited edition release of 2000 units features exclusive liner notes by writer Julie Kirgo and street-smart art design by Jim Titus.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 2000 Units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 75:37

Cast: Fernando Rey | Gene Hackman | Roy Scheider
Directors: William Friedkin
Project Name: The French Connection

