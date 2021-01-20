Keanu Reeves Constantine HD DVD Edition

$8.99
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: February 18, 2005
Item Release Date: June 6, 2006
Rating: R
Details
Based on the DC Comics/Vertigo Hellblazer graphic novels and written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, Constantine tells the story of John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), a man who has literally been to hell and back. When he teams up with skeptical policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) to solve the mysterious suicide of her twin sister, their investigation takes them through the world of demons and angels that exists just beneath the landscape of contemporary Los Angeles. Caught in a catastrophic series of otherworldly events, the two become inextricably involved and seek to find their own peace at whatever cost.
Special Features
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Ending
- Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Akiva Goldsman
- Commentary with Screenwriters Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello
- Channeling Constantine Featurette
- Conjuring Constantine Featurette
- Director's Confessional
- Collision with Evil Featurette
- Holy Relics Featurette
- Shotgun Shootout
- Hellscape
- Visualizing Vermin
- Warrior Wings
- Unholy Abduction
- Constantine's Cosmology
- Foresight: The Power of Previsualization
- Demon Face
- A Perfect Circle Passive Music Video
- Theatrical Trailers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 121 min
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Djimon Hounsou | José Zúñiga | Keanu Reeves | Max Baker | Peter Stormare | Rachel Weisz | Shia LaBeouf | Tilda Swinton
Directors: Francis Lawrence
Project Name: Constantine
