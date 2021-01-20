Keanu Reeves Constantine HD DVD Edition

View larger $8.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Action | Comic Based | Fantasy

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: February 18, 2005

Item Release Date: June 6, 2006

Rating: R

Details

Based on the DC Comics/Vertigo Hellblazer graphic novels and written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, Constantine tells the story of John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), a man who has literally been to hell and back. When he teams up with skeptical policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) to solve the mysterious suicide of her twin sister, their investigation takes them through the world of demons and angels that exists just beneath the landscape of contemporary Los Angeles. Caught in a catastrophic series of otherworldly events, the two become inextricably involved and seek to find their own peace at whatever cost.

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Alternate Ending

Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Akiva Goldsman

Commentary with Screenwriters Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello

Channeling Constantine Featurette

Conjuring Constantine Featurette

Director's Confessional

Collision with Evil Featurette

Holy Relics Featurette

Shotgun Shootout

Hellscape

Visualizing Vermin

Warrior Wings

Unholy Abduction

Constantine's Cosmology

Foresight: The Power of Previsualization

Demon Face

A Perfect Circle Passive Music Video

Theatrical Trailers

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 121 min

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Djimon Hounsou | José Zúñiga | Keanu Reeves | Max Baker | Peter Stormare | Rachel Weisz | Shia LaBeouf | Tilda Swinton

Directors: Francis Lawrence

Project Name: Constantine

