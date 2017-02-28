100 Rifles

$29.95
$17.99
UPC: 738329206512
Part No: KINBRK20651
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Burt Reynolds | Jim Brown | Raquel Welch items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Drama | Western
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: March 26, 1969
Item Release Date: November 22, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Jim Brown (El Condor), Raquel Welch (Fathom) and Burt Reynolds (White Lightning) set the screen ablaze in this intense and muscular western, bursting with rousing nonstop action and humorous charm. When an American police officer (Brown) comes to Mexico to arrest criminal (Reynolds) for robbery, he finds himself detained by both an Indian revolution against the Mexican government… and the luscious figure of the thief’s sidekick (Welch). As the government steps up its plan of total extermination of the Indians – the stolen loot buys needed weapons for the battle and the American policeman ends up joining the fray. Tom Gries (Breakheart Pass) directed and co-wrote this rousing action-adventure with Clair Huffaker (Rio Conchos) based on a novel by Robert MacLeod (The Appaloosa). The stellar cast includes Fernando Lamas (Jivaro) Dan O’Herlihy (Robocop), Spaghetti Western legend, Aldo Sambrell (Navajo Joe) and soap opera icon Eric Braeden (Victor Newman of The Young and the Restless).
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by Lee Pfeiffer, Publisher of Cinema Retro Magazine with Film Historians Eddy Friedfeld and Paul Scrabo
Specifications
- Runtime: 110
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
Cast: Aldo Sambrell | Burt Reynolds | Dan O'Herlihy | Eric Braeden | Fernando Lamas | Jim Brown | Raquel Welch
Directors: Tom Gries
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Western