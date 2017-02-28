100 Rifles

View larger $29.95 $17.99 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: March 26, 1969

Item Release Date: November 22, 2016

Rating: R

Jim Brown (El Condor), Raquel Welch (Fathom) and Burt Reynolds (White Lightning) set the screen ablaze in this intense and muscular western, bursting with rousing nonstop action and humorous charm. When an American police officer (Brown) comes to Mexico to arrest criminal (Reynolds) for robbery, he finds himself detained by both an Indian revolution against the Mexican government… and the luscious figure of the thief’s sidekick (Welch). As the government steps up its plan of total extermination of the Indians – the stolen loot buys needed weapons for the battle and the American policeman ends up joining the fray. Tom Gries (Breakheart Pass) directed and co-wrote this rousing action-adventure with Clair Huffaker (Rio Conchos) based on a novel by Robert MacLeod (The Appaloosa). The stellar cast includes Fernando Lamas (Jivaro) Dan O’Herlihy (Robocop), Spaghetti Western legend, Aldo Sambrell (Navajo Joe) and soap opera icon Eric Braeden (Victor Newman of The Young and the Restless).

Audio Commentary by Lee Pfeiffer, Publisher of Cinema Retro Magazine with Film Historians Eddy Friedfeld and Paul Scrabo

Runtime: 110

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Aldo Sambrell | Burt Reynolds | Dan O'Herlihy | Eric Braeden | Fernando Lamas | Jim Brown | Raquel Welch

Directors: Tom Gries

