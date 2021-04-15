Don Stroud Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off (1973) Movie Publicity Press Photo [F66]

View larger $17.99

$15.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210415-86418-1

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Don Stroud (License to Kill, Django Unchained, The Amityville Horror, The Roller Blade Seven) Movie Publicity Press Photo. The photo is undoubtedly from one of his early 1970’s tough guy roles, such as Murph the Surf, Sudden Death, or Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off – the film this photo was most likely used to promote.

Specifications

Size: 8x10 in

Related Items