Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Don Stroud Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off (1973) Movie Publicity Press Photo [F66]

Don Stroud Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off (1973) Movie Publicity Press Photo [F66]
View larger
$17.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210415-86418-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Don Stroud (License to Kill, Django Unchained, The Amityville Horror, The Roller Blade Seven) Movie Publicity Press Photo. The photo is undoubtedly from one of his early 1970’s tough guy roles, such as Murph the Surf, Sudden Death, or Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off – the film this photo was most likely used to promote.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits Compilation Album
Army Of Darkness MONDO 24×36 inch Movie Poster Variant Edition Tom Whalen Evil Dead (2014)
Funko POP Star Wars: Rogue One Director Orson Krennic Vinyl Bobble-Head 142
Super Friends Retro 8 Inch Action Figure Series Two: Black Vulcan
A Lovely Way to Die Blu-ray Edition
American Made Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD
Han Solo’s Revenge: From The Adventures of Luke Skywalker Paperback Edition (1980)
The Film Criticism of Otis Ferguson (1971) [193164]
Box of Souls: A Nightmare on Elm Street Collection 8-LP Vinyl Box Set
Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood Restored Special Edition Blu-ray
picSKU: 210415-86418-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.