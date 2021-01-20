The Bourne Ultimatum HD DVD + DVD Combo Edition [309]

$8.99
Matt Damon returns as highly trained assassin Jason Bourne, who is on the hunt for the agents who stole his memory and true identity. With a new generation of skilled CIA operatives tracking his every move, Bourne is in a non-stop race around the globe as he finally learns the truth behind his mysterious past. Loaded with incredible fight and chase sequences, it’s the exhilarating movie with “mind-blowing action” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times) that you can’t afford to miss!
Special Features
- Picture In Picture: Access interactive cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, all without interruption to the movie experience
- Blackbriar Files: While you watch the movie, immerse yourself in the character dossiers and location analyses, and explore the technology behind the spy gadgets through visuals and 3D animations
- Get More Info: Explore the Volkswagen Toureg, as seen in the film's intense chase sequence, then connect to the Download Center to get even more vehicle information
- Deleted Scenes
- Man on the Move: Jason Bourne
- Rooftop Pursuit
- Planning the Punches
- Driving School
- New York Chase
- Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
- Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1
- Subtitles: English SDH, French
Cast: Albert Finney | Corey Johnson | David Strathairn | Edgar Ramirez | Joan Allen | Julia Stiles | Matt Damon | Paddy Considine | Scott Glenn | Tom Gallop
Directors: Paul Greengrass
Project Name: The Bourne Ultimatum
