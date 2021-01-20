Share Page Support Us
The Bourne Ultimatum HD DVD + DVD Combo Edition [309]

The Bourne Ultimatum HD DVD + DVD Combo Edition [309]

$8.99

$5.99


1 in stock


HD DVDSKU: 210120-84570-1
UPC: 025195012041
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Albert Finney | Julia Stiles | Matt Damon | Scott Glenn
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Genres: Action | Mystery | Spy Films
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: August 3, 2007
Item Release Date: December 11, 2007
Rating: PG-13


Details

Matt Damon returns as highly trained assassin Jason Bourne, who is on the hunt for the agents who stole his memory and true identity. With a new generation of skilled CIA operatives tracking his every move, Bourne is in a non-stop race around the globe as he finally learns the truth behind his mysterious past. Loaded with incredible fight and chase sequences, it’s the exhilarating movie with “mind-blowing action” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times) that you can’t afford to miss!

Special Features

  • Picture In Picture: Access interactive cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, all without interruption to the movie experience
  • Blackbriar Files: While you watch the movie, immerse yourself in the character dossiers and location analyses, and explore the technology behind the spy gadgets through visuals and 3D animations
  • Get More Info: Explore the Volkswagen Toureg, as seen in the film's intense chase sequence, then connect to the Download Center to get even more vehicle information
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Man on the Move: Jason Bourne
  • Rooftop Pursuit
  • Planning the Punches
  • Driving School
  • New York Chase
  • Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1
  • Subtitles: English SDH, French

Cast: Albert Finney | Corey Johnson | David Strathairn | Edgar Ramirez | Joan Allen | Julia Stiles | Matt Damon | Paddy Considine | Scott Glenn | Tom Gallop
Directors: Paul Greengrass
Project Name: The Bourne Ultimatum



Action | Movies & TV | Mystery | Spy Films | Universal