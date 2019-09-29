Toxic Avenger: The Novel by Lloyd Kaufman and Adam Jahnke (2006)

View larger Currently Unavailable

Softcover Book SKU: 190929-79110-1

ISBN-10: 1560258705

ISBN-13: 9781560258704

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Parody | Zombie Films

Studio: Thunder's Mouth Press

Item Release Date: March 30, 2006

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Over the past two decades, The Toxic Avenger has achieved the status of cult icon. Discerning fans around the world have followed “Toxie’s” adventures through four films, an animated feature, a Saturday-morning cartoon series, comic books, action figures, and more. His name has been used by everyone from the Environmental Protection Agency to the U.S. Army to PETA; he appears in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; and his creator, Lloyd Kaufman, is claimed as an influence by directors like Peter Jackson and Quentin Tarantino.

Now Kaufman has set aside his video camera and unleashed his twisted brilliance on the artistic form of Fitzgerald, Hemingway, Faulkner, and Mitch Albom. And to put it simply, Kaufman has blown those jokers out of the water. Readers who dare to crack the spine of this book will experience the gamut of human emotion (and then some): laughter, tears, and perhaps even vomiting and spontaneous ejaculation. With more girl-on-girl action than an episode of Springer, more blood-soaked bad taste than an After School Special, and with special “guest narrators” such as J. D. Salinger and Oliver Stone, The Toxic Avenger is a must-read.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Language: English

Size: 5.5 x 0.8 x 8.2 in

Pages: 304



Authors: Adam Jahnke | Lloyd Kaufman

Project Name: The Toxic Avenger

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Monster Movies | Parody | Softcover Books | Thunder's Mouth Press | Zombie Films