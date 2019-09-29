Toxic Avenger: The Novel by Lloyd Kaufman and Adam Jahnke (2006)

ISBN-10: 1560258705
ISBN-13: 9781560258704
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Parody | Zombie Films
Studio: Thunder's Mouth Press
Item Release Date: March 30, 2006
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Over the past two decades, The Toxic Avenger has achieved the status of cult icon. Discerning fans around the world have followed “Toxie’s” adventures through four films, an animated feature, a Saturday-morning cartoon series, comic books, action figures, and more. His name has been used by everyone from the Environmental Protection Agency to the U.S. Army to PETA; he appears in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; and his creator, Lloyd Kaufman, is claimed as an influence by directors like Peter Jackson and Quentin Tarantino.
Now Kaufman has set aside his video camera and unleashed his twisted brilliance on the artistic form of Fitzgerald, Hemingway, Faulkner, and Mitch Albom. And to put it simply, Kaufman has blown those jokers out of the water. Readers who dare to crack the spine of this book will experience the gamut of human emotion (and then some): laughter, tears, and perhaps even vomiting and spontaneous ejaculation. With more girl-on-girl action than an episode of Springer, more blood-soaked bad taste than an After School Special, and with special “guest narrators” such as J. D. Salinger and Oliver Stone, The Toxic Avenger is a must-read.
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Language: English
- Size: 5.5 x 0.8 x 8.2 in
- Pages: 304
Authors: Adam Jahnke | Lloyd Kaufman
Project Name: The Toxic Avenger
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Monster Movies | Parody | Softcover Books | Thunder's Mouth Press | Zombie Films