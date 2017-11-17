Sam Peckinpah’s Straw Dogs Special Edition – The Criterion Collection

Blu-ray SKU: 171117-68447-1

Details

In this thriller, perhaps Sam Peckinpah’s most controversial film, David (Dustin Hoffman), a young American mathematician, moves with his English wife, Amy (Susan George), to the village where she grew up. Their sense of safety unravels as the local men David has hired to repair their house prove more interested in leering at Amy and intimidating David, beginning an agonizing initiation into the iron laws of violent masculinity that govern Peckinpah’s world. Working outside the U.S. for the first time, the filmmaker airlifts the ruthlessness of the western frontier into Cornwall in Straw Dogs, pushing his characters to their breaking points as the men brutalize Amy and David discovers how far he’ll go to protect his home—culminating in a harrowing climax that lays out this cinematic mastermind’s eloquent and bloody vision of humanity.

Special Features

New, restored 4K digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Audio commentary from 2003 by Stephen Prince, author of Savage Cinema: Sam Peckinpah and the Rise of Ultraviolent Movies

Mantrap: “Straw Dogs”—The Final Cut, a 2003 documentary about the making of the film

Sam Peckinpah: Man of Iron, a 1993 documentary

New conversation between critic Michael Sragow and filmmaker Roger Spottiswoode, one of the editors on the film

New interview with film scholar Linda Williams about the film’s controversies

Archival interviews with actor Susan George, producer Daniel Melnick, and Peckinpah biographer Garner Simmons

Behind-the-scenes footage

TV spots and trailers

An essay by scholar and critic Joshua Clover and a 1974 interview with Peckinpah

Cover art based on the iconic theatrical poster

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Monaural

Runtime: 117

Region: A

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Dustin Hoffman | Jim Norton | Ken Hutchison | Peter Arne | Peter Vaughan | Susan George | T.P. McKenna

Directors: Sam Peckinpah

Project Name: Straw Dogs

