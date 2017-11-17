Seijun Suzuki’s Youth of the Beast Special Edition Criterion Collection – Yakuza Crime Thriller

$29.98
$18.99
UPC: 037429203323
Part No: Y0U060
ISBN-10: 0-78002-966-6
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: April 21, 1963
Item Release Date: January 11, 2005
Rating: NR
Details
When a mysterious stranger muscles into two rival yakuza gangs, Tokyo’s underworld explodes with violence. Youth of the Beast (Yaju no Seishun) was a breakthrough for director Seijun Suzuki, introducing the flamboyant colors, hallucinatory images, and striking compositions that would become his trademark. The Criterion Collection proudly presents the film that revitalized the yakuza genre and helped define the inimitable style of a legendary cinematic renegade.
Special Features
- New, restored high-definition digital transfer
- Video interviews with director Seijun Suzuki and actor Joe Shishido, made by Nikkatsu in 2001
- Original theatrical trailer
- New and improved English subtitle translation
- A new essay by film critic Howard Hampton
- New cover art by Lucien S. Y. Yang
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 (16:9 widescreen)
- Runtime: 92
- Audio: Monaural
- Language: Japanese
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Daisaburô Hirata | Jô Shishido | Minako Katsuki | Misako Watanabe | Tamio Kawaji
Directors: Seijun Suzuki
Project Name: Youth of the Beast
