Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Seijun Suzuki’s Youth of the Beast Special Edition Criterion Collection – Yakuza Crime Thriller

Seijun Suzuki’s Youth of the Beast Special Edition Criterion Collection – Yakuza Crime Thriller
View larger
Seijun Suzuki’s Youth of the Beast Special Edition Criterion Collection – Yakuza Crime Thriller
Seijun Suzuki’s Youth of the Beast Special Edition Criterion Collection – Yakuza Crime Thriller
Seijun Suzuki’s Youth of the Beast Special Edition Criterion Collection – Yakuza Crime Thriller

$29.98

$18.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 171117-68443-1
UPC: 037429203323
Part No: Y0U060
ISBN-10: 0-78002-966-6
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: April 21, 1963
Item Release Date: January 11, 2005
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When a mysterious stranger muscles into two rival yakuza gangs, Tokyo’s underworld explodes with violence. Youth of the Beast (Yaju no Seishun) was a breakthrough for director Seijun Suzuki, introducing the flamboyant colors, hallucinatory images, and striking compositions that would become his trademark. The Criterion Collection proudly presents the film that revitalized the yakuza genre and helped define the inimitable style of a legendary cinematic renegade.

Special Features

  • New, restored high-definition digital transfer
  • Video interviews with director Seijun Suzuki and actor Joe Shishido, made by Nikkatsu in 2001
  • Original theatrical trailer
  • New and improved English subtitle translation
  • A new essay by film critic Howard Hampton
  • New cover art by Lucien S. Y. Yang

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 (16:9 widescreen)
  • Runtime: 92
  • Audio: Monaural
  • Language: Japanese
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Daisaburô Hirata | Jô Shishido | Minako Katsuki | Misako Watanabe | Tamio Kawaji
Directors: Seijun Suzuki
Project Name: Youth of the Beast

Related Items

Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Seeking Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack J. Peter Robinson
Bruce Lee Power Stance Childrens Apparel
O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack
Curse of the Crimson Altar – Boris Karloff, Christopher Lee
Kino Asian Action Extreme 4-DVD Set Hit Man File, Yakuza Graveyard, 3 Seconds Before Explosion & Cops vs. Thugs
Repo Man Criterion Collection Director Approved Blu-ray
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)
The Darkest Hour Special Edition Blu-ray
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition Vinyl

Categories

Action | Crime | Criterion | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Mystery | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *