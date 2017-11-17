Seijun Suzuki’s Youth of the Beast Special Edition Criterion Collection – Yakuza Crime Thriller

DVD SKU: 171117-68443-1

UPC: 037429203323

Part No: Y0U060

ISBN-10: 0-78002-966-6

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Crime | Mystery | Thrillers

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: April 21, 1963

Item Release Date: January 11, 2005

Rating: NR

Details

When a mysterious stranger muscles into two rival yakuza gangs, Tokyo’s underworld explodes with violence. Youth of the Beast (Yaju no Seishun) was a breakthrough for director Seijun Suzuki, introducing the flamboyant colors, hallucinatory images, and striking compositions that would become his trademark. The Criterion Collection proudly presents the film that revitalized the yakuza genre and helped define the inimitable style of a legendary cinematic renegade.

Special Features

New, restored high-definition digital transfer

Video interviews with director Seijun Suzuki and actor Joe Shishido, made by Nikkatsu in 2001

Original theatrical trailer

New and improved English subtitle translation

A new essay by film critic Howard Hampton

New cover art by Lucien S. Y. Yang

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 (16:9 widescreen)

Runtime: 92

Audio: Monaural

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Cast: Daisaburô Hirata | Jô Shishido | Minako Katsuki | Misako Watanabe | Tamio Kawaji

Directors: Seijun Suzuki

Project Name: Youth of the Beast

