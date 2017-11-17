Twitter
Don Siegel's The Killers Special Edition Criterion Collection – Ernest Hemingway

Don Siegel’s The Killers Special Edition Criterion Collection – Ernest Hemingway
Don Siegel’s The Killers Special Edition Criterion Collection – Ernest Hemingway
Don Siegel’s The Killers Special Edition Criterion Collection – Ernest Hemingway
Don Siegel’s The Killers Special Edition Criterion Collection – Ernest Hemingway
Don Siegel’s The Killers Special Edition Criterion Collection – Ernest Hemingway

$39.98

$25.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171117-68438-1
UPC: 715515150910
Part No: CC2501BD
ISBN-13: 1-68143-013-4
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Ernest Hemingway’s gripping short story “The Killers” has fascinated readers and filmmakers for generations. In 1964, Don Siegel—initially slated to direct the 1946 version—took it on, creating the first-ever made-for-TV feature, which would prove too violent for American audiences in the wake of JFK’s assassination.

Special Features

  • New high-definition digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
  • Interview from 2002 with actor Clu Gulager
  • Audio excerpt from director Don Siegel’s autobiography, A Siegel Film, read by actor and director Hampton Fancher
  • Trailer
  • An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Runtime: 102 (1946 film), 94 (1964 film)
  • Audio: Mono

Cast: Angie Dickinson | Claude Akins | Clu Gulager | Don Haggerty | John Cassavetes | Lee Marvin | Norman Fell | Ronald Reagan | Virginia Christine
Directors: Don Siegel
Project Name: The Killers
Authors: Ernest Hemingway

