Don Siegel’s The Killers Special Edition Criterion Collection – Ernest Hemingway

Original U.S. Release: May 30, 1964

Item Release Date: July 7, 2015

Rating: NR

Details

Ernest Hemingway’s gripping short story “The Killers” has fascinated readers and filmmakers for generations. In 1964, Don Siegel—initially slated to direct the 1946 version—took it on, creating the first-ever made-for-TV feature, which would prove too violent for American audiences in the wake of JFK’s assassination.

Special Features

New high-definition digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Interview from 2002 with actor Clu Gulager

Audio excerpt from director Don Siegel’s autobiography, A Siegel Film, read by actor and director Hampton Fancher

Trailer

An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Runtime: 102 (1946 film), 94 (1964 film)

Audio: Mono

Cast: Angie Dickinson | Claude Akins | Clu Gulager | Don Haggerty | John Cassavetes | Lee Marvin | Norman Fell | Ronald Reagan | Virginia Christine

Directors: Don Siegel

Project Name: The Killers

Authors: Ernest Hemingway

