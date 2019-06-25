Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Films of Tyrone Power First Paperback Edition (1981) [1931107]

The Films of Tyrone Power First Paperback Edition (1981) [1931107]
View larger

$23.99

$19.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190625-78283-1
ISBN-10: 9806507403
Weight: 2.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama
Studio: Citadel Press
Item Release Date: May 14, 1981
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Casts, credits, reviews, and production notes for every film featuring Tyrone Power combine with a biographical profile of the actor who became one of the legendary leading men in the 1940s.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 224
  • Size: 8.4 x 5.8 x 0.7 in


Authors: Alvin H. Marill | Dennis Belafonte | Henry King
Subject: Tyrone Power

Related Items

Judgment at Nuremberg Movie Tie-In Edition Signet Paperback D2025 (1961) [193130]
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (March 12, 2004) Charlize Theron, Peter Jackson, Renee Zellweger, Tim Robbins, Sean Penn
Michael Mann’s Thief Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Birth Movies Death Special Edition Planet of the Apes Magazine Issue
AMC The Walking Dead Original Soundtrack Volume 1
The Film Criticism of Otis Ferguson (1971) [193164]
The Simpson’s: The Complete Twentieth Season Collector’s Blu-ray Edition
Walt Disney Treasures Zorro: The Complete Second Season Metal Tin Collector’s Edition (1958-1959)
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Adventure | Citadel Press | Comedy | Drama | Softcover Books | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *