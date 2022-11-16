The Thrill of Brazil (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Evelyn Keyes, Keenan Wynn [F74]

- Cast: Allyn Joslyn | Ann Miller | Enric Madriguera | Evelyn Keyes | Felix Bressart | Keenan Wynn | Sid Tomack | Tito Guízar
- Directors: S. Sylvan Simon
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: September 6, 1946
- Rating: passed
The Thrill of Brazil (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Evelyn Keyes, Keenan Wynn.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
