The Strain Book One by Guillermo Del Toro Hardcover Edition (2009)

View larger $14.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190625-78273-1

ISBN-13: 9780061558238

Weight: 3.03 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Guillermo del Toro items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Cult Television | Horror | Monster Movies | Television | Thrillers | Vampire Films

Studio: William Morrow

Item Release Date: June 2, 2009

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The visionary creator of the Academy Award-winning Pan’s Labyrinth and a Hammett Award-winning author bring their imaginations to this bold, epic novel about a horrifying battle between man and vampire that threatens all humanity. It is the first installment in a thrilling trilogy and an extraordinary international publishing event.

The Strain

They have always been here. Vampires. In secret and in darkness. Waiting. Now their time has come.

In one week, Manhattan will be gone. In one month, the country.

In two months – the world.

A Boeing 777 arrives at JFK and is on its way across the tarmac, when it suddenly stops dead. All window shades are pulled down. All lights are out. All communication channels have gone quiet. Crews on the ground are lost for answers, but an alert goes out to the CDC. Dr. Eph Goodweather, head of their Canary project, a rapid-response team that investigates biological threats, gets the call and boards the plane. What he finds makes his blood run cold.

In a pawnshop in Spanish Harlem, a former professor and survivor of the Holocaust named Abraham Setrakian knows something is happening. And he knows the time has come, that a war is brewing . . .

So begins a battle of mammoth proportions as the vampiric virus that has infected New York begins to spill out into the streets. Eph, who is joined by Setrakian and a motley crew of fighters, must now find a way to stop the contagion and save his city–a city that includes his wife and son–before it is too late.

Specifications

Pages: 401

Language: English

Size: 6 x 1.3 x 9 in

Cast: Corey Stoll | David Bradley | Jonathan Hyde | Kevin Durand | Miguel Gomez | Natalie Brown | Richard Sammel

Authors: Chuck Hogan | Guillermo del Toro

Project Name: The Strain

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Book Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Hardcover Books | Horror | Monster Movies | Television | Thrillers | Vampire Films | William Morrow