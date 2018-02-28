Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: The Good, The Bad, The Guardians Hardcover Edition

$34.99
The official handbook of the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes you all the way from the introduction of the long-lost Winter Soldier to the reluctant hero Doctor Strange – with new profiles on the ragtag Guardians of the Galaxy! Filled with fact sheets, movie-to-comic comparisons, behind-the-scenes art and production stills, this keepsake collection details seven Marvel blockbusters – from 2014’s Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2! Catch up on the heroes you love – including Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow and more – and get the full story on new heroes such as Ant-Man and Doctor Strange! Not to mention their deadly foes – from S.H.I.E.L.D. itself to Dormammu – and a universe of supporting characters including Nick Fury, Phil Coulson and Dr. Christine Palmer. It’s your indispensable guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: The Good, The Bad, The Guardians Collects:
- Guidebook To The Marvel Cinematic Universe – Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Marvel’s Antman
- Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War
- Marvel’s Doctor Strange
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
- Pages: 192
- Size: 7.5 x 0.6 x 11.2 in
- Language: English
Authors: Mike O'Sullivan
