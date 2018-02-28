Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: The Good, The Bad, The Guardians Hardcover Edition

View larger $34.99 $23.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 180228-70818-1

ISBN-10: 1302902407

ISBN-13: 978-1302902407

Weight: 2.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Marvel Studios

Item Release Date: December 26, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The official handbook of the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes you all the way from the introduction of the long-lost Winter Soldier to the reluctant hero Doctor Strange – with new profiles on the ragtag Guardians of the Galaxy! Filled with fact sheets, movie-to-comic comparisons, behind-the-scenes art and production stills, this keepsake collection details seven Marvel blockbusters – from 2014’s Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2! Catch up on the heroes you love – including Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow and more – and get the full story on new heroes such as Ant-Man and Doctor Strange! Not to mention their deadly foes – from S.H.I.E.L.D. itself to Dormammu – and a universe of supporting characters including Nick Fury, Phil Coulson and Dr. Christine Palmer. It’s your indispensable guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: The Good, The Bad, The Guardians Collects:

Guidebook To The Marvel Cinematic Universe – Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Marvel’s Antman

Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War

Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Specifications

Pages: 192

Size: 7.5 x 0.6 x 11.2 in

Language: English



Authors: Mike O'Sullivan

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art