Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Grand Moff Tarkin with Imperial Issue Blaster Rifle and Pistol (1996) [1227]

View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200613-80968-1
UPC: 076281697024
Part No: 69705
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Kenner
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Grand Moff Tarkin with Imperial Issue Blaster Rifle and Pistol (1996). Never before offered in any Kenner collection.

Specifications

  • Material: plastic

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Sadie Eden
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Characters: Grand Moff Tarkin

