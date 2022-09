View larger $7.83

$6.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The New Titans Comic Book Issue No.69 1990 The Riverboat Rumble! Written by Barbara and Karl Kesel. Art by Steve Erwin and Bob Smith. Cover by Tom Grummett. The Titans soon learn that they not only have to contend with the notorious Royal Flush Gang, but they must also face the villains’ young protegees as well. A group of overzealous teens whose numbers include Danny Chase, a former Titan. But when the battle goes down, which side will Danny be on?

Related Items