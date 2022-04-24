Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Life Magazine (August 18, 1972) Mark Spitz [F45]

Life Magazine (August 18, 1972) Mark Spitz [F45]
View larger
$12.29
$10.97
See Options

1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220423-100757-1
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Life Magazine (August 18, 1972) Mark Spitz The World’s finest swimmer of the U.S.A. trains for Munich. 14-Page Preview Of Munich, Surge to The Olympics. The Glass Elevator, Some Starting new Adventures with Charlie Bucket, in a Sequel to the Children’s Classic ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Thief on the 20th Floor, Once-secure office buildings fight an influx of petty crime.

Explore More...

Related Items

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (April 7, 1944, Vol. 2, No. 42) [251]
Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]
Cheryl Ladd Publicity Photo [210906-0149]
Vibe Magazine (May 1996) Bone Thugs N Harmony [T28]
Steven Spielberg’s War Horse Full Color Press Book (2011)
Premiere Magazine (July 2000) Rebecca Romjin Ray Park Tyler Mane [667]
DC Comics Aquaman Film Hardcover Ruled Journal
Halo Legends Exclusive 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Collector’s Edition Gaming Poster No. 7 of 7 [D08]
Darkseid vs Superman Apocalypse in Apokolips 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
PlayStation Underground Vol. 2.4 Demo Discs
magSKU: 220423-100757-1
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.