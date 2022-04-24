Life Magazine (August 18, 1972) Mark Spitz [F45]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Life Magazine (August 18, 1972) Mark Spitz The World’s finest swimmer of the U.S.A. trains for Munich. 14-Page Preview Of Munich, Surge to The Olympics. The Glass Elevator, Some Starting new Adventures with Charlie Bucket, in a Sequel to the Children’s Classic ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Thief on the 20th Floor, Once-secure office buildings fight an influx of petty crime.
