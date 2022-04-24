Life Magazine (November 3, 1972) Joe Namath Larry Burrows [F44]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Life Magazine (November 3, 1972) Joe Namath at Home, The Juicy Rewards of a Painful Life; One Man’s Legacy, Photographer Larry Burrows recalled in a Book of this Pictures. Drug War on the Border, Challenge to the Olympics, Moonlight Sculpture, Presidents’ Kids, I’m Imus, I’m the Best, The most outrageous disc Jockey around talks his way of his pictures, Lord Porn, The Earl of Longford, an acknowledged prig since his school days, shakes British society by leading a battle against “filth”
