Jane’s Addiction – Alive at Twenty-Five 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour [Blu-ray/DVD/CD] 3-Disc Set

$29.95

$19.49


4 in stock


3-Disc SetSKU: 171225-69125-1
UPC: 760137031383
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | CD | DVD
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: MVD Visual
Item Release Date: August 4, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Legendary Band, Jane’s Addiction performs their 2X Platinum Alt-Rock Masterpiece Album in it’s entirety, along with the bands biggest hits- igniting the stage at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, during the bands 2015/2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the bands Groundbreaking Album “Ritual De Lo Habitual.”

Check out the trailer below

Special Features

  • Includes a 20 page booklet with photos
  • 3-Disc Deluxe Edition Includes Blu-ray, DVD and CD

Playlists

  • Stop
    No Ones Leaving
    Aint No Right
    Obvious
    Been Caught Stealing
    Three Days
    Then She Did
    Of Course
    Classic Girl
    Mountain Song
    Just Because
    Ted, Just Admit It...
    Jane Says

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3


Directors: Mark Ritchie
Subject: Jane's Addiction
Contributors: Chris Chaney | Dave Navarro | Perry Farrell | Stephen Perkins

