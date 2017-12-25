Jane’s Addiction – Alive at Twenty-Five 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour [Blu-ray/DVD/CD] 3-Disc Set

$29.95
$19.49
UPC: 760137031383
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | CD | DVD
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: MVD Visual
Item Release Date: August 4, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Legendary Band, Jane’s Addiction performs their 2X Platinum Alt-Rock Masterpiece Album in it’s entirety, along with the bands biggest hits- igniting the stage at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, during the bands 2015/2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the bands Groundbreaking Album “Ritual De Lo Habitual.”
Check out the trailer below
Special Features
- Includes a 20 page booklet with photos
- 3-Disc Deluxe Edition Includes Blu-ray, DVD and CD
Playlists
- Stop
No Ones Leaving
Aint No Right
Obvious
Been Caught Stealing
Three Days
Then She Did
Of Course
Classic Girl
Mountain Song
Just Because
Ted, Just Admit It...
Jane Says
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
Directors: Mark Ritchie
Subject: Jane's Addiction
Contributors: Chris Chaney | Dave Navarro | Perry Farrell | Stephen Perkins
Related Items
Categories
Biography | Blu-ray | CD | Documentary | DVD | Featured | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | MVD Visual | Throwback Space