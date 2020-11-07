Share Page Support Us
Zodiac Songs from the Motion Picture 10th Anniversary RSD 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2017)

View larger

$34.99

From: $29.90


1 in stock
1278
1 in stock
1279
1 in stock
190150
1278SKU: 201107-82945-1
UPC: 760137048213
Part No: MVD0482LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Brian Cox | Chloe Sevigny | David Fincher | Donal Logue | Jake Gyllenhaal | Robert Downey Jr  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: Phineas Atwood Productions
Original U.S. Release: March 2, 2007
Item Release Date: November 17, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Zodiac Songs from the Motion Picture Record Store Day (RSD) 2-Disc Vinyl Edition.

The item is still sealed in the original packaging with slight wear and some corner bends. Please review photos for condition details. Image of item outside of sleeve is a stock image for reference only.

Classic soundtrack featuring classic tracks from the period from Three Dog Night, Eric Burdon and the Animals, Santana, Four Tops, Sly and the Family Stone, Marvin Gaye, John Coltrane, Miles Davis and more!

Special Features

  • First Time Ever On Vinyl
  • Pressed on smokey red vinyl

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Anthony Edwards | Brian Cox | Chloe Sevigny | Dermot Mulroney | Donal Logue | Jake Gyllenhaal | Mark Ruffalo | Robert Downey Jr
Directors: David Fincher
Project Name: Zodiac
Contributors: Donovan | Eric Burdon and the Animals | Four Tops | Isaac Hayes | John Coltrane | Johnny Mathis | Lynn Anderson | Miles Davis | Santana | Sly and the Family Stone | The Johnny Mann Singers | Three Dog Night

