Metropolis (1927) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Produced by Giorgio Moroder

Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1927

Item Release Date: December 13, 2009

Rating: NR

Metropolis takes place in a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and city planners. In this environment, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

Giorgio Moroder’s original 1927 score is augmented by related contemporary music by Loverboy, Adam Ant, Bonnie Tyler, Pat Benatar, Freddie Mercury and others.

The item is in very good condition with slight wear and a few small scratches on the jewel case. The disc is in great shape.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 42

Cast: Alfred Abel | Brigitte Helm | Fritz Rasp | Gustav Fröhlich | Heinrich George | Rudolf Klein-Rogge

Directors: Fritz Lang

Project Name: Metropolis

Composers: Giorgio Moroder

Contributors: Adam Ant | Billy Squier | Bonnie Tyler | Cycle V | Freddie Mercury | Jon Anderson | Loverboy | Pat Benatar

