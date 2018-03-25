Twitter
Metropolis (1927) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Produced by Giorgio Moroder

$13.99

$8.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180325-71287-1
UPC: 7464395262
Part No: CK39526
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Fritz Lang  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Science Fiction
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1927
Item Release Date: December 13, 2009
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Metropolis takes place in a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and city planners. In this environment, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

Giorgio Moroder’s original 1927 score is augmented by related contemporary music by Loverboy, Adam Ant, Bonnie Tyler, Pat Benatar, Freddie Mercury and others.

The item is in very good condition with slight wear and a few small scratches on the jewel case. The disc is in great shape.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 42

Cast: Alfred Abel | Brigitte Helm | Fritz Rasp | Gustav Fröhlich | Heinrich George | Rudolf Klein-Rogge
Directors: Fritz Lang
Project Name: Metropolis
Composers: Giorgio Moroder
Contributors: Adam Ant | Billy Squier | Bonnie Tyler | Cycle V | Freddie Mercury | Jon Anderson | Loverboy | Pat Benatar

Categories

CD | Columbia Tri-Star | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Film Noir | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Throwback Space

