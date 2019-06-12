Share Page Support Us
A Pictorial History of Science Fiction Films (1976)

$13.99

$8.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190612-78062-1
ISBN-10: 0806505370
ISBN-13: 978-0806505374
Weight: 2.07 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: September 1, 1976
Details

Traces, in text and stills, the development of science fiction and fantasy-horror movies, from the 1930s to the 1970s, commenting on outstanding, representative, and popular individual films.

Specifications

  • Pages: 240
  • Language: English
  • Size: 10.8 x 8.4 x 0.7 in


Authors: Jeff Rovin

