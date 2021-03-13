Runaway Train Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

View larger $29.99

Tearing up the tracks at 100 miles-per-hour, Runaway Train features hair-raising footage and spectacular Oscar-nominated performances by Jon Voight (Coming Home, Deliverance) and Eric Roberts (Star 80, Raggedy Man). Manny (Voight) is the toughest convict in a remote Alaskan prison who, along with fellow inmate Buck (Roberts), makes a daring breakout. Hopping a freight train, they head full-steam for freedom, but when the engineer dies of a heart attack, they find themselves trapped, alone and speeding towards certain disaster. Until they discover a third passenger, beautiful railroad worker Sara (Rebecca De Mornay, Risky Business, The Trip to Bountiful), who’s just as desperate and just as determined to survive as they are. Beautifully shot by Alan Hume (For Your Eyes Only), with top-notch direction by Andrei Konchalovsky (Siberiade, Tango & Cash) and based on a screenplay by the legendary Akira Kurosawa (The Seven Samurai). Co-starring John P. Ryan (Cops and Robbers, Avenging Force) and Kenneth McMillan (True Confessions, Ragtime). Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actor in a Leading Role (Voight), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Roberts) and Best Film Editing (Henry Richardson).

Special Features

Brand New 2K Master

Audio Commentary with Co-Star Eric Roberts, and Film Historians David Del Valle and C. Courtney Joyner

Trailers From Hell with Rod Lurie

Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 111 min

Audio: DTS Stereo

