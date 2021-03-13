Runaway Train Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

- Cast: Edward Bunker | Eric Roberts | John P. Ryan | Jon Voight | Kenneth McMillan | Kyle T. Heffner | Rebecca De Mornay | Stacey Pickren | T.K. Carter | Walter Wyatt
- Directors: Andrey Konchalovskiy
- Project Name Runaway Train
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Adventure
- Studios: Kino Lorber
- Original Release Date: January 17, 1986
- Product Release Date: March 16, 2021
- Rating: R
Tearing up the tracks at 100 miles-per-hour, Runaway Train features hair-raising footage and spectacular Oscar-nominated performances by Jon Voight (Coming Home, Deliverance) and Eric Roberts (Star 80, Raggedy Man). Manny (Voight) is the toughest convict in a remote Alaskan prison who, along with fellow inmate Buck (Roberts), makes a daring breakout. Hopping a freight train, they head full-steam for freedom, but when the engineer dies of a heart attack, they find themselves trapped, alone and speeding towards certain disaster. Until they discover a third passenger, beautiful railroad worker Sara (Rebecca De Mornay, Risky Business, The Trip to Bountiful), who’s just as desperate and just as determined to survive as they are. Beautifully shot by Alan Hume (For Your Eyes Only), with top-notch direction by Andrei Konchalovsky (Siberiade, Tango & Cash) and based on a screenplay by the legendary Akira Kurosawa (The Seven Samurai). Co-starring John P. Ryan (Cops and Robbers, Avenging Force) and Kenneth McMillan (True Confessions, Ragtime). Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actor in a Leading Role (Voight), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Roberts) and Best Film Editing (Henry Richardson).
Special Features
- Brand New 2K Master
- Audio Commentary with Co-Star Eric Roberts, and Film Historians David Del Valle and C. Courtney Joyner
- Trailers From Hell with Rod Lurie
- Theatrical Trailer
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 111 min
- Audio: DTS Stereo
