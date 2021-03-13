Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Runaway Train Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

Runaway Train Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
View larger
Runaway Train Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
Runaway Train Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
$29.99
$21.97
See Options

2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210313-85678-1
UPC: K25255
Part No: 738329252557
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Tearing up the tracks at 100 miles-per-hour, Runaway Train features hair-raising footage and spectacular Oscar-nominated performances by Jon Voight (Coming Home, Deliverance) and Eric Roberts (Star 80, Raggedy Man). Manny (Voight) is the toughest convict in a remote Alaskan prison who, along with fellow inmate Buck (Roberts), makes a daring breakout. Hopping a freight train, they head full-steam for freedom, but when the engineer dies of a heart attack, they find themselves trapped, alone and speeding towards certain disaster. Until they discover a third passenger, beautiful railroad worker Sara (Rebecca De Mornay, Risky Business, The Trip to Bountiful), who’s just as desperate and just as determined to survive as they are. Beautifully shot by Alan Hume (For Your Eyes Only), with top-notch direction by Andrei Konchalovsky (Siberiade, Tango & Cash) and based on a screenplay by the legendary Akira Kurosawa (The Seven Samurai). Co-starring John P. Ryan (Cops and Robbers, Avenging Force) and Kenneth McMillan (True Confessions, Ragtime). Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actor in a Leading Role (Voight), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Roberts) and Best Film Editing (Henry Richardson).

Special Features

  • Brand New 2K Master
  • Audio Commentary with Co-Star Eric Roberts, and Film Historians David Del Valle and C. Courtney Joyner
  • Trailers From Hell with Rod Lurie
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 111 min
  • Audio: DTS Stereo
Explore More...

Related Items

The Abductors: Conspiracy Hardcover Edition (1996) Jonathan Frakes
Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl (2013)
Jada Toys Marvel Captain America, 2006 Ford Mustang Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
Batman: The Definitive History of the Dark Knight in Comics, Film, and Beyond Hardcover Edition (2019)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 AMC Exclusive 13×19 inch Movie Poster (2014) [D92]
The Music of Battlestar Galactica for Solo Piano Soundtrack
Black Panther Release One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Super Fly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress 18 x 24 inch Limited Edition Lithograph
Blu-raySKU: 210313-85678-1
UPC: K25255
Part No: 738329252557
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New