Cry of a Prostitute (Quelli che Contano) Blu-ray Edition Henry Silva

- Cast: Barbara Bouchet | Fausto Tozzi | Henry Silva | Patrizia Gori | Pier Maria Rossi | Vittorio Sanipoli
- Directors: Andrea Bianchi
- Project Name Cry of a Prostitute
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios: Code Red
- Original Release Date: January 11, 1974
- Product Release Date: December 8, 2020
- Rating: NR
- More: Henry Silva
One of the most shocking crime films of all time is now uncut and uncontrolled! From director Andrea Bianchi (Burial Ground) comes the story of Tony (Henry Silva; Foxbat, Trapped, Johnny Cool), a sadistic, cold-blooded hit man sent to Italy to settle a war between two rival criminal gangs. Caught in the middle is Margie (Barbara Bouchet; Stoney, Amuck, Don’t Torture a Duckling), a former hooker now married to a mob boss. A shockingly perverse relationship between Tony and Margie adds fuel to the local criminal fires, setting off an ultraviolent explosion that will leave you stunned! One of the most brutal and unforgettable crime films ever made, Cry of a Prostitute is now presented in all its degenerate glory uncut in HD for the very first time!
Special Features
- 2017 HD Scan from the Original Negatives with Extensive Color Correction Completed in the U.S.
- Alternate U.S. Opening Credits
- Original U.S. Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 97 min
- Language: English
