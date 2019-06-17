$12.99
Item Release Date: January 26, 2016
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016).
Another life-altering quest, another struggle between honor and lust for power, another generation of warriors forging alliances and enmities. The adventure, romance, and artistry of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon continues in this novelized companion to the first ever Netflix feature film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny based on the novel by Wang Dulu. The screenplay was by John Fusco.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
- Pages: 320
- Language: English
- Size: 5.5 x 0.9 x 8.2 in
Authors: Justin Hill
Project Name: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny
