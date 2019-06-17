Share Page Support Us
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016)

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190617-78176-1
ISBN-10: 1602862877
ISBN-13: 978-1602862876
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.

Cult Flavor
Action | Adventure | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Sequels
Weinstein Books
January 26, 2016
Details

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016).

Another life-altering quest, another struggle between honor and lust for power, another generation of warriors forging alliances and enmities. The adventure, romance, and artistry of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon continues in this novelized companion to the first ever Netflix feature film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny based on the novel by Wang Dulu. The screenplay was by John Fusco.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 320
  • Language: English
  • Size: 5.5 x 0.9 x 8.2 in


Authors: Justin Hill
Project Name: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny

