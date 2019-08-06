Share Page Support Us
Krull Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Re-Issue 2-CD Set

Krull Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Re-Issue 2-CD Set
$34.99

$29.97


4 in stock


CDSKU: 190806-78668-1
Part No: LLLCD1360
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: July 29, 1983
Details

La-La Land Records and Sony Entertainment presentrenowned composer James Horner’s (STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KAHN, ALIENS, GLORY, TITANIC) remastered motion picture score to the 1983 Columbia Pictures sci-fi/adventure/fantasy krullredux, starring Ken Marshall, Lysette Anthony and Liam Neeson and directed by Peter Yates. Previously out of print, this 2-Disc re-issue of one of Mr. Horner’s most striking film scores is produced by Ford A. Thaxton and remastered by James Nelson, and features bonus tracks. 16 Page CD Booklet features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by Jeff Bond and art design by Mark Banning. Limited Edition Re-issue of 2000 Units.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alun Armstrong | Bernard Bresslaw | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | John Welsh | Ken Marshall | Liam Neeson | Lysette Anthony
Directors: Peter Yates
Project Name: Krull
Composers: James Horner

