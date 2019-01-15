Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Batman: The Animated Series – Joker Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection

Batman: The Animated Series – Joker Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
View larger

$19.99

$18.97


2 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 190115-77012-1
UPC: 641945984248
Part No: W_BATANI05
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: The Joker  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: September 5, 1992
Item Release Date: September 15, 2018
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The latest in a limited edition series of six figurines inspired by the award-winning Batman the animated series. The iconic character stands approximately 5 inches tall and capture the unique style of the animated series. Each figurine comes complete in retro-style blister packaging with a 12 page Magazine focusing on the tenants and tales of Gotham city.

Special Features

  • Based on the award-winning television series
  • Figurines capture the unique style of the show
  • Retro-style blister packaging
  • Includes a 12-page magazine

Specifications

  • Size: 5 in
  • Material: Polyresin

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Arleen Sorkin | Brock Peters | Diane Pershing | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | John Vernon | Kevin Conroy | Lloyd Bochner | Loren Lester | Mari Devon | Mark Hamill | Richard Moll | Robert Costanzo | Robert Hastings
Project Name: Batman the Animated Series
Characters: The Joker

Related Items

Funko Vinyl Idolz Batman & Robin Classic TV Series #30
Star Wars Universe Character Silhouettes Men’s Pop Stickers Colorful Pattern Necktie
J.D.’s Revenge Special Edition Blu-ray
Dawn of the Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Tyler Bates
Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Black Panther Release One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | DC Entertainment | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *