Beverly Hills Cop 4K-UHD + Blu-ray + Digital 2-Disc Special Edition

4K Blu-ray SKU: 201210-83813-1

UPC: 032429349422

Part No: PAR BR59213898

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New

Details

The heat is on in this fast-paced action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, a street-smart Detroit cop tracking down his best friend’s killer in Beverly Hills. Axel quickly learns that his wild style doesn’t fit in with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which assigns two officers (Judge Reinhold and John Ashton) to make sure things don’t get out of hand. Dragging the stuffy detectives along for the ride, Axel smashes through a huge culture clash in his hilarious, high-speed pursuit of justice. Featuring cameos by Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Damon Wayans, and newly remastered for 4K UHD by director Martin Brest, Beverly Hills Cop is an exhilarating essential blockbuster!

The 4K presentation includes High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more detail, brightness, vivid color and greater contrast!

Special Features

Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD Feature Film + Special Features

Beverly Hills Cop Mixtape 1984 (4K)

Commentary by Director Martin Brest

Deleted Scenes (HD)

Behind the Scenes 1984 Interviews (HD)

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Isolated Score Track

Disc 2 - Blu-ray Feature Film + Special Features

Commentary by Director Martin Brest

Deleted Scenes (HD)

Behind the Scenes 1984 Interviews (HD)

Beverly Hills Cop - The Phenomenon Begins Featurette

A Glimpse Inside the Casting Process Featurette

The Music of Beverly Hills Cop Featurette

Location Map

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Beverly Hills Cop Mixtape 1984 (HD)

Isolated Score Track

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 105 min

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Eddie Murphy | Frank Pesce | Gilbert R. Hill | James Russo | John Ashton | Jonathan Banks | Judge Reinhold | Lisa Eilbacher | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox | Steven Berkoff

Directors: Martin Brest

Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop

