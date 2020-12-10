Beverly Hills Cop 4K-UHD + Blu-ray + Digital 2-Disc Special Edition

$26.99
$23.70
UPC: 032429349422
Part No: PAR BR59213898
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Eddie Murphy items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Paramount Pictures | Universal
Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1984
Item Release Date: December 1, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The heat is on in this fast-paced action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, a street-smart Detroit cop tracking down his best friend’s killer in Beverly Hills. Axel quickly learns that his wild style doesn’t fit in with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which assigns two officers (Judge Reinhold and John Ashton) to make sure things don’t get out of hand. Dragging the stuffy detectives along for the ride, Axel smashes through a huge culture clash in his hilarious, high-speed pursuit of justice. Featuring cameos by Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Damon Wayans, and newly remastered for 4K UHD by director Martin Brest, Beverly Hills Cop is an exhilarating essential blockbuster!
The 4K presentation includes High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more detail, brightness, vivid color and greater contrast!
Special Features
- Disc 1 - 4K Ultra HD Feature Film + Special Features
- Beverly Hills Cop Mixtape 1984 (4K)
- Commentary by Director Martin Brest
- Deleted Scenes (HD)
- Behind the Scenes 1984 Interviews (HD)
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
- Isolated Score Track
- Disc 2 - Blu-ray Feature Film + Special Features
- Commentary by Director Martin Brest
- Deleted Scenes (HD)
- Behind the Scenes 1984 Interviews (HD)
- Beverly Hills Cop - The Phenomenon Begins Featurette
- A Glimpse Inside the Casting Process Featurette
- The Music of Beverly Hills Cop Featurette
- Location Map
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
- Beverly Hills Cop Mixtape 1984 (HD)
- Isolated Score Track
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 105 min
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Eddie Murphy | Frank Pesce | Gilbert R. Hill | James Russo | John Ashton | Jonathan Banks | Judge Reinhold | Lisa Eilbacher | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox | Steven Berkoff
Directors: Martin Brest
Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Universal