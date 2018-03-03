A Fish Called Wanda Special Edition Blu-ray (2017)

View larger $39.95 $25.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

In 1988, John Cleese, former Python and the mastermind behind Fawlty Towers, teamed up with the veteran Ealing Comedy director Charles Crichton (The Lavender Hill Mob) to produce another classic of British comedy.

Cleese plays Archie Leach, a weak-willed barrister who finds himself embroiled with a quartet of ill-matched jewel thieves – two American con artists played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline, Michael Palin’s animal-loving hitman and London gangster Tom Georgeson – when Georgeson is arrested. Only he and Palin know the whereabouts of the diamonds, prompting plenty of farce and in-fighting as well as some embarrassing nudity and the unfortunate demise of some innocent pooches…

Nominated for three Academy Awards and winning one for Kline’s outstanding supporting turn as the psychopathic Otto, A Fish Called Wanda has stood the test of time, earning its rightful place among its creators’ remarkable comedy pedigree.

Brand-new 4K restoration from the original negative, produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original English mono audio (uncompressed LPCM)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Commentary by writer and star John Cleese

Brand-new appreciation by Vic Pratt of the BFI National Archive

Brand-new interviews with composer John Du Prez, production designer Roger Murray-Leach, executive producer Steve Abbott and makeup supervisor Paul Engelen

John Cleese's Final Farewell Performance, a 1988 documentary on the making of A Fish Called Wanda featuring interviews with actors Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Palin, Kevin Kline and director Charles Crichton

Something Fishy, a 15th anniversary retrospective documentary featuring interviews with Cleese, Curtis, Kline and Palin, executive producer Steve Abbott and director of photography Alan Hume

Fish You Were Here, a documentary on the film's locations hosted by Robert Powell

24 deleted/alternative scenes with introductions by Cleese

A Message from John Cleese, a tongue-in-cheek introduction recorded for the film's original release

Gallery

Trivia track

Theatrical trailer

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Booklet featuring writing on the film by Sophie Monks Kaufman

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 108

Audio: Monno 1.0/5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A

Cast: Cynthia Cleese | Geoffrey Palmer | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Cleese | Kevin Kline | Maria Aitken | Michael Palin

Directors: Charles Crichton | John Cleese

Project Name: A Fish Called Wanda

