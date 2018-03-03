A Fish Called Wanda Special Edition Blu-ray (2017)

$39.95
$25.90
UPC: 760137044086
Part No: AV105
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jamie Lee Curtis | John Cleese items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Arrow | MGM
Original U.S. Release: August 5, 1988
Item Release Date: October 3, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In 1988, John Cleese, former Python and the mastermind behind Fawlty Towers, teamed up with the veteran Ealing Comedy director Charles Crichton (The Lavender Hill Mob) to produce another classic of British comedy.
Cleese plays Archie Leach, a weak-willed barrister who finds himself embroiled with a quartet of ill-matched jewel thieves – two American con artists played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline, Michael Palin’s animal-loving hitman and London gangster Tom Georgeson – when Georgeson is arrested. Only he and Palin know the whereabouts of the diamonds, prompting plenty of farce and in-fighting as well as some embarrassing nudity and the unfortunate demise of some innocent pooches…
Nominated for three Academy Awards and winning one for Kline’s outstanding supporting turn as the psychopathic Otto, A Fish Called Wanda has stood the test of time, earning its rightful place among its creators’ remarkable comedy pedigree.
Special Features
- Brand-new 4K restoration from the original negative, produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original English mono audio (uncompressed LPCM)
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Commentary by writer and star John Cleese
- Brand-new appreciation by Vic Pratt of the BFI National Archive
- Brand-new interviews with composer John Du Prez, production designer Roger Murray-Leach, executive producer Steve Abbott and makeup supervisor Paul Engelen
- John Cleese's Final Farewell Performance, a 1988 documentary on the making of A Fish Called Wanda featuring interviews with actors Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Palin, Kevin Kline and director Charles Crichton
- Something Fishy, a 15th anniversary retrospective documentary featuring interviews with Cleese, Curtis, Kline and Palin, executive producer Steve Abbott and director of photography Alan Hume
- Fish You Were Here, a documentary on the film's locations hosted by Robert Powell
- 24 deleted/alternative scenes with introductions by Cleese
- A Message from John Cleese, a tongue-in-cheek introduction recorded for the film's original release
- Gallery
- Trivia track
- Theatrical trailer
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Booklet featuring writing on the film by Sophie Monks Kaufman
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 108
- Audio: Monno 1.0/5.1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A
Cast: Cynthia Cleese | Geoffrey Palmer | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Cleese | Kevin Kline | Maria Aitken | Michael Palin
Directors: Charles Crichton | John Cleese
Project Name: A Fish Called Wanda
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV