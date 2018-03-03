Attack of the Killer Tomatoes 2-Disc Special Edition [DVD + Blu-ray, 2018]

View larger $34.95 $24.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: October 8, 1978

Item Release Date: January 23, 2018

Rating: PG

AAArgh!… Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the supermarket!

UFOs! Bigfoot! Communists! The government has swiftly dealt with many a crisis… But can it survive the diabolical ATTACK OF THE KILLER TOMATOES? Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the supermarket, you’re face to face with terror so bold, so frightening it has never been seen on-screen before or since (not until the sequel, anyway). After a series of bizarre and increasingly horrific attacks from pulpy, red, seeded fruit, Mason Dixon (David Miller) finds himself leading a “crack” team of specialists to save the planet. But will they be quick enough to save everyone? To save you? You can’t run! You can’t swim! There’s nowhere to hide! THE KILLER TOMATOES ARE EVERYWHERE!

Newly remastered 4K digital transfer of the film

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentation of film (1.85:1)

Original 2.0 Mono Audio (Uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

Audio commentary from writer/director John DeBello, writer/co-star Steve Peace, and 'creator' Costa Dillon

3 Deleted Scenes

'Legacy of a Legend' (SD,14:13) is a collection of interviews, featuring John DeBello, Costa Dillon, film critic Kevin Thomas, John Astin, Steve Peace, Jack Riley, and D.J. Sullivan and more!

'Crash and Burn' (3:40, SD) is a discussion about the famous helicopter crash that could have killed everyone because the pilot was late on his cue

'Famous Foul' (2:21, SD) is about the San Diego Chicken and his role in the climatic tomato stomping ending

'Killer Tomatomania' (4:33, SD) is a smattering of interviews with random people on the streets of Hollywood about the movie

'Where Are They Now?' (2:51, SD) fills viewers in on what the cast and crew have been up to over the past couple of decades

'We Told You So!' (3:07, SD) takes a hard-hitting look at the conspiracy of silence surrounding the real-life horror of killer tomatoes

'Slated for Success' (1:57, SD) featuring Killer Tomato Slate Girl

'Attack of the Killer Tomatoes' (the original 8mm short film) (with optional audio commentary) (17:35, SD)

'Gone with the Babusuland' (the original 8mm short that inspired Attack of the Killer Tomatoes) (with optional audio commentary) (32:28, SD)

Original theatrical trailer (SD)

Production design photo gallery

Radio spots

Easter Eggs

Collectible Poster

Limited Edition Retro 'Video Store Style' Slipcover / O-Card (First Pressing)

Cast: Al Sklar | David Miller | Eric Christmas | Ernie Meyers | George Wilson | J. Stephen Peace | Sharon Taylor

Directors: John De Bello

Project Name: Attack of the Killer Tomatoes

