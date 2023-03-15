Share Page Support Us
The Satanic Rites of Dracula Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

The Satanic Rites of Dracula Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
The Satanic Rites of Dracula Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
$18.59
$16.90
See Options

5 in stock
CD
SKU: 230316-106922
UPC: 712187488976
Part No: BSXCD8997
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The original motion picture soundtrack to the Hammer Horror classic The Satanic Rites of Dracula. The music for this soundtrack album was composed by John Cacavas.

Playlists

  • The Satanic Rites Of Dracula - Main Title
    Hanson Escapes From Pelham House
    Hanson's Debriefing
    Baptism Of Blood
    Follow That Car (Unused)
    The Blood Ritual Concludes
    Van Helsing Visits The Keeley Foundation
    Van Helsing Suspects/Dracula Appears To Jane
    Van Helsing Shot/Keeley's Fate
    Almost A Snack
    Escape From Pelham House (Unused)
    The Face Of The Enemy/Van Helsing's Theory
    Beatnik Sniper
    Silver Bullet
    Hunted By Beatniks
    Mr. Denham's Guest
    A Snack For Chin Yang/ Escape From The Basement
    The Satanic Rites Of Dracula
    Murray Rescues Jessica/Underneath The Hawthorne Tree/ The End Of The Count
    The Satanic Rites Of Dracula Main Title (Reprise)
    Wild Organ

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
