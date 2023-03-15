The Satanic Rites of Dracula Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

- Cast: Barbara Yu Ling | Christopher Lee | Finnuala O'Shannon | Freddie Jones | Joanna Lumley | John Harvey | Lockwood West | Maggie Fitzgerald | Marc Zuber | Maurice O'Connell | Mia Martin | Michael Coles | Patrick Barr | Paul Weston | Pauline Peart | Peter Adair | Peter Cushing | Richard Mathews | Richard Vernon | Valerie Van Ost | William Franklyn
- Directors: Alan Gibson
- Project Name: The Satanic Rites of Dracula
- Composers: John Cacavas
- Genres: Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: BSX Music | Hammer Films
- Original Release Date: October 11, 1978
- Product Release Date: November 17, 2017
The original motion picture soundtrack to the Hammer Horror classic The Satanic Rites of Dracula. The music for this soundtrack album was composed by John Cacavas.
The Satanic Rites Of Dracula - Main Title
Hanson Escapes From Pelham House
Hanson's Debriefing
Baptism Of Blood
Follow That Car (Unused)
The Blood Ritual Concludes
Van Helsing Visits The Keeley Foundation
Van Helsing Suspects/Dracula Appears To Jane
Van Helsing Shot/Keeley's Fate
Almost A Snack
Escape From Pelham House (Unused)
The Face Of The Enemy/Van Helsing's Theory
Beatnik Sniper
Silver Bullet
Hunted By Beatniks
Mr. Denham's Guest
A Snack For Chin Yang/ Escape From The Basement
The Satanic Rites Of Dracula
Murray Rescues Jessica/Underneath The Hawthorne Tree/ The End Of The Count
The Satanic Rites Of Dracula Main Title (Reprise)
Wild Organ
