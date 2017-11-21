Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

HR Giger Museum Li 2 3D Heads 36 x 24 Inch Poster

HR Giger Museum Li 2 3D Heads 36 x 24 Inch Poster
View larger

$17.99

$11.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171121-68571-1
Part No: CJ3790
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ridley Scott  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity | Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is another oversized poster design that was created to celebrate the life and work of HR Giger, who designed the original Alien design for Ridley Scott’s science fiction masterpiece. See additional designs from this series Here.

On June 20, 1998, the Museum HR Giger opened its doors in the medieval Château St. Germain in the 400 year old historic, walled city of Gruyères, Switzerland. The museum’s top floor houses a permanent display of Giger’s own private art collection and the Museum Gallery where curated exhibitions are showcased on the works of other artists.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Subject: Alien
Artists: H.R. Giger

Related Items

Daredevil Standing Above Gargoyle 22 x 34 inch Comic Book Poster
Dressed to Kill Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Short Sleeve Apparel
Atari Missile Command Cube Ottoman
Ennio Morricone: Quentin Tarantino Movie Scores – Kill Bill Volume 1, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer Statue
Bruce Lee Big Boss Flying Kick Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Deliberation Burned and and Cracked Skin 24 x 36 inch Art Poster

Categories

Action | Art & Creativity | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *