Into the Night Collector’s Blu-ray Shout Factory Select Edition

UPC: 826663174496
Part No: SF17449
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory | Universal
Original U.S. Release: February 22, 1985
Item Release Date: November 7, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Unhappily married, unsatisfyingly employed and unsurprisingly depressed, aerospace engineer and insomniac Ed Okin needs to get away. But getting away proves to be no easy feat when Ed drives to the airport and a gorgeous smuggler, Diana (Michelle Pfeiffer), leaps his car, pursued by four killers! Chased across the landscape of a “truly mythical” (Time Out) Los Angeles, Ed and Diana encounter an endless array of intriguing nocturnal characters (played by a bevy of famous directors) and a charming English hitman (David Bowie). But will they escape their relentless pursuers? The only way to find out is by diving Into The Night!
Special Features
- NEW Restored Master
- NEW John Landis Interview: “Back Into The Night”
- NEW Jeff Goldblum Interview: “Requiem For An Insomniac”
- Award-Winning Documentary "B.B. King Into The Night"
- Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Runtime: 115
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
Cast: Carmen Argenziano | Dan Aykroyd | David Cronenberg | Jeff Goldblum | John Landis | Michelle Pfeiffer | Paul Mazursky | Rick Baker | Stacey Pickren
Directors: John Landis
