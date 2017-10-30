Into the Night Collector’s Blu-ray Shout Factory Select Edition

View larger $27.99 $20.65 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order





Blu-ray SKU: 171030-68027-1

UPC: 826663174496

Part No: SF17449

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Landis items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Shout Factory | Universal

Original U.S. Release: February 22, 1985

Item Release Date: November 7, 2017

Rating: R

Pre-orders can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Unhappily married, unsatisfyingly employed and unsurprisingly depressed, aerospace engineer and insomniac Ed Okin needs to get away. But getting away proves to be no easy feat when Ed drives to the airport and a gorgeous smuggler, Diana (Michelle Pfeiffer), leaps his car, pursued by four killers! Chased across the landscape of a “truly mythical” (Time Out) Los Angeles, Ed and Diana encounter an endless array of intriguing nocturnal characters (played by a bevy of famous directors) and a charming English hitman (David Bowie). But will they escape their relentless pursuers? The only way to find out is by diving Into The Night!

Special Features

NEW Restored Master

NEW John Landis Interview: “Back Into The Night”

NEW Jeff Goldblum Interview: “Requiem For An Insomniac”

Award-Winning Documentary "B.B. King Into The Night"

Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Runtime: 115

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Cast: Carmen Argenziano | Dan Aykroyd | David Cronenberg | Jeff Goldblum | John Landis | Michelle Pfeiffer | Paul Mazursky | Rick Baker | Stacey Pickren

Directors: John Landis

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Film Noir | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal