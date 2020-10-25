Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [J60]

View larger $18.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201025-82617-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Donna Pescow | John Badham | John Travolta | Kool & The Gang items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Pop Fetish

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: RSO Records

Original U.S. Release: December 16, 1977

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Barry Miller | Donna Pescow | John Travolta | Karen Lynn Gorney

Directors: John Badham

Project Name: Saturday Night Fever

Artists: Bee Gees | David Shire | K.C. & The Sunshine Band | Kool & The Gang | M.F.S.B. | Ralph MacDonald | Tavares | The Trammps | Walter Murphy | Yvonne Elliman

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Pop Fetish | RSO Records | Vinyl