Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [J60]

Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [J60]
View larger

$18.99

$14.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201025-82617-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Donna Pescow | John Badham | John Travolta | Kool & The Gang  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: RSO Records
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 1977
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Barry Miller | Donna Pescow | John Travolta | Karen Lynn Gorney
Directors: John Badham
Project Name: Saturday Night Fever
Artists: Bee Gees | David Shire | K.C. & The Sunshine Band | Kool & The Gang | M.F.S.B. | Ralph MacDonald | Tavares | The Trammps | Walter Murphy | Yvonne Elliman

Related Items

Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack CD (1996)
Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)
Grease Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (1978) John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
Quentin Tarantino XX 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster – Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill
Pulp Fiction Samuel L. Jackson Jules Winnfield Character 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Pulp Fiction Paperback-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Carrie 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction: Music From The Motion Picture
Pulp Fiction Butch Coolidge Titan Vinyl Figure – NYCC Exclusive
Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C20]

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Pop Fetish | RSO Records | Vinyl