Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [J60]

Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Stayin' Alive by: Bee Gees
- How Deep is your Love by: Bee Gees
- If I Can't Have You by: Yvonne Elliman
- A Fifth of Beethoven by: Walter Murphy
- Jive Talkin' by: Bee Gees
- K-Jee by: M.F.S.B.
- Calypso Breakdown by: Ralph MacDonald
- More Than A Woman by: Tavares
- Night Fever by: Bee Gees
- Boogie Shoes by: K.C. & The Sunshine Band
- Disco Inferno by: The Trammps
- You Should Be Dancing by: Bee Gees
- Open Sesame by: Kool & The Gang
- More Than A Woman by: Bee Gees
- Manhattan Skyline
- Night on Disco Mountain
- Salsation by: David Shire
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Barry Miller | Donna Pescow | John Travolta | Karen Lynn Gorney
Directors: John Badham
Project Name: Saturday Night Fever
Artists: Bee Gees | David Shire | K.C. & The Sunshine Band | Kool & The Gang | M.F.S.B. | Ralph MacDonald | Tavares | The Trammps | Walter Murphy | Yvonne Elliman
