Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Special Vinyl Edition

Rob Zombie and Waxwork Records have partnered to release an exclusive, curated line of classic Horror movie soundtracks. Rob Zombie Presents will feature several never-before-released film soundtracks that were personally selected by the singer, songwriter and filmmaker.

Rob Zombie and Waxwork are thrilled to announce their first soundtrack title as Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie. Starring Bela Lugosi, 1932’s WHITE ZOMBIE is considered the first zombie movie. It was also filmed on Universal Studio’s lot, using several props from other horror films of that time. Starring Madge Bellamy, Robert W. Frazer, and John Harron, the film follows the cast as they navigate zombies, love, obsession, and treachery. Initially slammed by critics upon its release, the movie has been reevaluated and praised by recent critics for its classic horror production. The film has gone on to influence mainstream media, even influencing the band name of White Zombie.

After working together on the successful release of the official soundtracks to Zombie’s films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, 3 From Hell, The Lords of Salem, Halloween 1 & 2, and The Munsters, Zombie explored other ways to collaborate with Waxwork in an effort to unearth, re-master, and release classic, left-of-center Horror soundtracks from films that he is a life-long fan of. The line of soundtracks features deluxe packaging, heavyweight colored vinyl, new artwork by prominent Horror illustrator Graham Humphreys, liner notes and interviews conducted by Rob Zombie with filmmakers and actors. Titles include premiere releases of Spider Baby, Carnival Of Souls, The Last Man On Earth, The House On Haunted Hill, Island Of Lost Souls, and many selections from the HAMMER film library.

Special Features

The Original Soundtrack Available For The First Time On Vinyl

Liner Notes by Rob Zombie

180 Gram "Zombie & Jungle" Hand Poured Colored Vinyl

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

New Art by Graham Humphreys

12x12 inch Insert

Playlists

Side A

Zombie Chant

The Living Dead

Sugar Mill (Cheap Labour)

Driving Away Evil Spirits

Wedding

A Toast To The Bride

I See Death

Madeleine’s Coffin In The Crypt

Neil At The Bar

They Are My Servants/Empty Tomb

Castle

Madeleine Plays Piano

Those Empty, Staring Eyes

Silver, Silver, Thrown To The Well

Side B

To The Future

Evil Spirits

A Cloud Of Vultures

Madeleine On The Balcony, Neil On Shore

Eyes Arise

Madeleine With Knife

Neil Finds Madeleine

Madeleine Smiles

Have You Got A Match

End Chant

