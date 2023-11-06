Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Special Vinyl Edition

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word Products
Rob Zombie and Waxwork Records have partnered to release an exclusive, curated line of classic Horror movie soundtracks. Rob Zombie Presents will feature several never-before-released film soundtracks that were personally selected by the singer, songwriter and filmmaker.
Rob Zombie and Waxwork are thrilled to announce their first soundtrack title as Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie. Starring Bela Lugosi, 1932’s WHITE ZOMBIE is considered the first zombie movie. It was also filmed on Universal Studio’s lot, using several props from other horror films of that time. Starring Madge Bellamy, Robert W. Frazer, and John Harron, the film follows the cast as they navigate zombies, love, obsession, and treachery. Initially slammed by critics upon its release, the movie has been reevaluated and praised by recent critics for its classic horror production. The film has gone on to influence mainstream media, even influencing the band name of White Zombie.
After working together on the successful release of the official soundtracks to Zombie’s films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, 3 From Hell, The Lords of Salem, Halloween 1 & 2, and The Munsters, Zombie explored other ways to collaborate with Waxwork in an effort to unearth, re-master, and release classic, left-of-center Horror soundtracks from films that he is a life-long fan of. The line of soundtracks features deluxe packaging, heavyweight colored vinyl, new artwork by prominent Horror illustrator Graham Humphreys, liner notes and interviews conducted by Rob Zombie with filmmakers and actors. Titles include premiere releases of Spider Baby, Carnival Of Souls, The Last Man On Earth, The House On Haunted Hill, Island Of Lost Souls, and many selections from the HAMMER film library.
Special Features
- The Original Soundtrack Available For The First Time On Vinyl
- Liner Notes by Rob Zombie
- 180 Gram "Zombie & Jungle" Hand Poured Colored Vinyl
- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
- New Art by Graham Humphreys
- 12x12 inch Insert
Playlists
Side A
Zombie Chant
The Living Dead
Sugar Mill (Cheap Labour)
Driving Away Evil Spirits
Wedding
A Toast To The Bride
I See Death
Madeleine’s Coffin In The Crypt
Neil At The Bar
They Are My Servants/Empty Tomb
Castle
Madeleine Plays Piano
Those Empty, Staring Eyes
Silver, Silver, Thrown To The Well
Side B
To The Future
Evil Spirits
A Cloud Of Vultures
Madeleine On The Balcony, Neil On Shore
Eyes Arise
Madeleine With Knife
Neil Finds Madeleine
Madeleine Smiles
Have You Got A Match
End Chant
