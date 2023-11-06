Barbie Movie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Special Edition

Barbie Movie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Special Edition
Presenting the BARBIE Score From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt! The score is featured in the juggernaut film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

On composing the score, Ronson says, “Greta’s Barbie overflows with emotion in a way that inspired us to no end, not just with harmony and melody but also textures, sonics and rhythms. Sometimes Greta wanted us to elicit tears, sometimes she wanted it to feel like a disco. Sometimes she loved the warmth of vintage analogue synthesizers, sometimes she wanted the richness of the orchestra. Often, she wanted both.

“The late nights and crazy hours we put into Barbie were all worth it to us, because we were so in love with this film. And we truly hope listening to our score from beginning to end will give others the same emotional, whimsical experience they had watching this magical film.”

The highly anticipated film score vividly brings Gerwig’s vision to life and adds the perfect layer to the film that immerses fans into the Barbie Universe.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present BARBIE Score From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on CD, housed in a jewel case, with a 16 page booklet.

Playlists

  • Creation of Barbie
    Pink ("Barbie" Opening Theme) *Lizzo Cover
    Beach Off
    Ken Thinks
    Stairway to Weird Barbie
    Thoughts of Death
    Send Me Through the Portal
    Ken Makes a Discovery
    Bus Stop Billie *Billie Eilish Cover
    Mattel
    Meeting Ruth *Billie Eilish Cover
    Lose These Chuckleheads
    You Failed Me!
    Alan vs Kens
    Deprogramming
    Warmth of Your Gaze
    An Ending
    I Don't Have an Ending
    What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) Billie Eilish Cover

