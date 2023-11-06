Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe CD Edition

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word Products
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Teenage | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
Presenting the Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio! Expanded and re-mastered for its 45th anniversary. Carrie is a 1976 Horror film adapted from author Stephen King’s very first published novel of the same name. The movie stars Sissy Spacek and is directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface, Phantom Of The Paradise).
The score by legendary composer Pino Donaggio (The Howling, Tourist Trap) skillfully captures the pressure of forced innocence, the humor of teen drama, and the trauma of coming of age as a girl in 1970’s America. The album also features the tracks “Born To Have It All” and “I Never Thought Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me” by Katie Irving.
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music re-mastered on CD, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative.
Special Features
- The Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack for Carrie
- New Artwork by Phantom City Creative
Playlists
Side A
Main Title
The Principal's Office / Ashtray
Margaret Comes Home / The Telephone Call
The Closet / St. Sebastian / The Mirror / Reflection
Calisthenics
The Card Catalogue / Telekinesis
Carrie and Miss Collins
The Slaughter / The Storm Outside the Gym / Margaret Prays
The Tuxedo Shop
Side B
Waiting for Tommy / Tommy Arrives
Born to Have It All
I Never Dreamed Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me
The Ballot / Carrie and Tommy / The Conspirators
The Coronation / The Blood
Side C
The Retribution
Carrie Returns Home
The Bath / Carrie and Margaret
The Crucifixion
The House
Side D
The Dream / The Nightmare / End Titles
Born to Have it All (Instrumental)
I Never Dreamed Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me (Instrumental)