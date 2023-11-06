Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe CD Edition

Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe CD Edition
View larger
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe CD Edition
$30.77
$27.97
See Options

5 in stock
CD
SKU: 231106-112137
UPC: 728028509144
Part No: WW118-CD
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Presenting the Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio! Expanded and re-mastered for its 45th anniversary. Carrie is a 1976 Horror film adapted from author Stephen King’s very first published novel of the same name. The movie stars Sissy Spacek and is directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface, Phantom Of The Paradise).

The score by legendary composer Pino Donaggio (The Howling, Tourist Trap) skillfully captures the pressure of forced innocence, the humor of teen drama, and the trauma of coming of age as a girl in 1970’s America. The album also features the tracks “Born To Have It All” and “I Never Thought Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me” by Katie Irving.

Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music re-mastered on CD, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative.

Special Features

  • The Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack for Carrie
  • New Artwork by Phantom City Creative

Playlists

  • Side A

  • Main Title
    The Principal's Office / Ashtray
    Margaret Comes Home / The Telephone Call
    The Closet / St. Sebastian / The Mirror / Reflection
    Calisthenics
    The Card Catalogue / Telekinesis
    Carrie and Miss Collins
    The Slaughter / The Storm Outside the Gym / Margaret Prays
    The Tuxedo Shop

  • Side B

  • Waiting for Tommy / Tommy Arrives
    Born to Have It All
    I Never Dreamed Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me
    The Ballot / Carrie and Tommy / The Conspirators
    The Coronation / The Blood

  • Side C

  • The Retribution
    Carrie Returns Home
    The Bath / Carrie and Margaret
    The Crucifixion
    The House

  • Side D

  • The Dream / The Nightmare / End Titles
    Born to Have it All (Instrumental)
    I Never Dreamed Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me (Instrumental)