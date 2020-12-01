Share Page Support Us
American Gigolo Original Soundtrack Album Music Composed by Giorgio Moroder and Featuring Blonde Vinyl Edition (1980) [E52]

View larger

$8.99

$5.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201201-83511-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bill Duke | Hector Elizondo | Lauren Hutton | Paul Schrader | Richard Gere  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Drama
Studio: Polygram
Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1980
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

American Gigolo Original Soundtrack Album Music Composed by Giorgio Moroder and Featuring Blonde Vinyl Edition (1980).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bill Duke | Brian Davies | Hector Elizondo | Lauren Hutton | Nina van Pallandt | Richard Gere | William Dozier
Directors: Paul Schrader
Project Name: American Gigolo
Composers: Giorgio Moroder
Contributors: Blonde | Cheryl Barnes

