American Gigolo Original Soundtrack Album Music Composed by Giorgio Moroder and Featuring Blonde Vinyl Edition (1980) [E52]

$8.99
$5.70
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Drama
Studio: Polygram
Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1980
Rating: R
Details
American Gigolo Original Soundtrack Album Music Composed by Giorgio Moroder and Featuring Blonde Vinyl Edition (1980).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Call Me (Theme From American Gigolo) by: Blonde
- Love And Passion by: Cheryl Barnes
- Night Drive by: Giorgio Moroder
- Hello Mr. W.A.M. (Finale) by: Giorgio Moroder
- The Apartment by: Giorgio Moroder
- Palm Springs Drive by: Giorgio Moroder
- Night Drive (Reprise) by: Giorgio Moroder
- The Seduction (Love Theme) by: Giorgio Moroder
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bill Duke | Brian Davies | Hector Elizondo | Lauren Hutton | Nina van Pallandt | Richard Gere | William Dozier
Directors: Paul Schrader
Project Name: American Gigolo
Composers: Giorgio Moroder
Contributors: Blonde | Cheryl Barnes
