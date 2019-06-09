Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 16×23 inch Original Asian VCD/DVD Release Promotional Poster

$10.99

$5.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 190609-78030-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 16×23 inch Original Asian VCD/DVD Release Promotional Poster.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 16x23.5 in

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

