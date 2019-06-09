View larger $10.99 $5.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 190609-78030-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Liam Neeson | Ray Park items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 16×23 inch Original Asian VCD/DVD Release Promotional Poster.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 16x23.5 in

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis

Directors: George Lucas

Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | Sequels | Twentieth Century Fox