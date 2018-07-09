The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681

Softcover Book SKU: 180709-74131-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Biography | Drama

Studio: Bantam Books

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the movie tie-in edition of The Miracle Worker by William Gibson. The film starred Patty Duke as Helen Keller and tells the story of Anne Sullivan’s (Anne Bancroft) struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, creases and edge wear.

Cast: Anne Bancroft | Inga Swenson | Patty Duke | Victor Jory

Directors: Arthur Penn

Authors: William Gibson

Project Name: The Miracle Worker

Related Items

Categories

Bantam Books | Biography | Drama | Softcover Books