Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681

The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
View larger
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681

$9.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74131-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Biography | Drama
Studio: Bantam Books
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the movie tie-in edition of The Miracle Worker by William Gibson. The film starred Patty Duke as Helen Keller and tells the story of Anne Sullivan’s (Anne Bancroft) struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, creases and edge wear.

Cast: Anne Bancroft | Inga Swenson | Patty Duke | Victor Jory
Directors: Arthur Penn
Authors: William Gibson
Project Name: The Miracle Worker

Related Items

AMC Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead Bicycle Girl USB Flash Drive
Variety
Steve McQueen Bullitt Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 180-Gram Vinyl Album
Evita: The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack 2-Disc Set
Airport 1975 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
Star Wars Universe Character Collage Image 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster
Come Together (1971) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Luciana Paluzzi & Tony Anthony
Preacher 36 x 24 Inch Character Group Shot Television Series Poster
Queen 40th Anniversary Volume One 10-CD Box Set with Bonus Poster
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren with Storm Troopers Oppression 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Bantam Books | Biography | Drama | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *