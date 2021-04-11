Resident Evil 5 Original Video Game Soundtrack 3-LP Vinyl Edition

Share Page Support Us
$98.99
$87.90
See Options

3 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210411-86286-1
UPC: 5024545895919
Part No: LMLP045
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

The horror doesn’t let up. Laced Records and Capcom present the music of the third-person shooter video game Resident Evil 5 in a deluxe triple vinyl set. The release comprises 40 remastered tracks from the original soundtrack pressed to heavyweight LPs, presented in a rigid slipcase with three inner sleeves.

First released in 2009, Resident Evil 5 brought the series shooting and screaming into HD, building on Resident Evil 4’s over-the-shoulder reinvention of the series with new co-op mechanics and thrilling boss encounters.

Delivering his first music for the series, Kota Suzuki led a composition team that included Hideki Okugawa, Akihiko Narita, Seiko Kobuchi, and Wataru Hokoyama. For the first time in a Resident Evil title, the soundtrack enjoyed live orchestral recordings thanks to the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra. The theme song “Pray” was performed by vocalist Oulimata Niang.

Tracks have been specially mastered for vinyl will be pressed onto audiophile-quality, heavyweight 180g black discs. These will be housed in spined inner sleeves that slip into a deluxe rigid case. The sleeve artwork was created by Capcom and Boris Moncel of Blackmane Design.

Special Features

  • 40 tracks from the 2009 survival horror title
  • Three-disc set in a deluxe gatefold sleeve
  • Featuring stunning art work on cover and inner sleeves created by Capcom and Boris Moncel of Blackmane Design

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Material: Heavy Weight 180-gram Black Vinyl
