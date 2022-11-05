Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camp Crystal Lake Colored Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Adrienne King | Ari Lehman | Betsy Palmer | Debra S. Hayes | Dorothy Kobs | Harry Crosby | Irwin Keyes | Jeannine Taylor | Ken L. Parker | Kevin Bacon | Laurie Bartram | Mark Nelson | Mary Rocco | Peter Brouwer | Rex Everhart | Robbi Morgan | Ron Millkie | Ronn Carroll | Sally Anne Golden | Tom Savini | Walt Gorney | Willie Adams
- Directors: Sean S. Cunningham
- Artists: Jacqui Oakley | Jay Shaw
- Project Name: Friday the 13th
- Composers: Harry Manfredini
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: May 9, 1980
- Rating: r
- More: Harry Manfredini | Kevin Bacon | Sean S. Cunningham | Tom Savini
Presenting the long awaited vinyl release of FRIDAY THE 13TH Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Waxwork went back to Crystal Lake to bring you a deluxe repress complete with a fresh cutting master, Camp Crystal Lake colored vinyl, liner notes from director Sean Cunningham and composer Harry Manfredini, inserts, and art by Jay Shaw and Jacqui Oakley.
Special Features
- The Complete Score To The Classic 1980's Slasher
- "Camp Crystal Lake" Colored Vinyl
- Director and Composer Liner Notes
- 12x12 inch Art Print
- Art by Jay Shaw and Jacqui Oakley
- Deluxe Fully Illustrated Packaging
Playlists
Side A
Overlay Of Evil / Main Title
Banjo Travelin'
Alice Goes To The Lake (Parts 1 & 2)
Back Up To Annie Alone
Mrs. V Watches
Ralph In The Pantry
Don't Smoke In Bed
Bill Plays Guitar
Not Tonight, I've Got A Headache
Brenda In Lights
The Bed Axe
Side B
Alice Runs To Cabin
Mrs. V Comes Clean
Alice Runs To Light
The Last Fight / The Chop To The End
The Boat On The Water / Closing Theme 1 / Jason In The Lake
Closing Theme
Sail Away Tiny Sparrow
