Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camp Crystal Lake Colored Vinyl Edition

Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camp Crystal Lake Colored Vinyl Edition
View larger
Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camp Crystal Lake Colored Vinyl Edition
Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camp Crystal Lake Colored Vinyl Edition
Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camp Crystal Lake Colored Vinyl Edition
Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camp Crystal Lake Colored Vinyl Edition
$48.37
$43.97
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221106-103854
UPC: 657768233173
Part No: WW13
Weight: 1.6 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Presenting the long awaited vinyl release of FRIDAY THE 13TH Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Waxwork went back to Crystal Lake to bring you a deluxe repress complete with a fresh cutting master, Camp Crystal Lake colored vinyl, liner notes from director Sean Cunningham and composer Harry Manfredini, inserts, and art by Jay Shaw and Jacqui Oakley.

Special Features

  • The Complete Score To The Classic 1980's Slasher
  • "Camp Crystal Lake" Colored Vinyl
  • Director and Composer Liner Notes
  • 12x12 inch Art Print
  • Art by Jay Shaw and Jacqui Oakley
  • Deluxe Fully Illustrated Packaging

Playlists

  • Side A

  • Overlay Of Evil / Main Title
    Banjo Travelin'
    Alice Goes To The Lake (Parts 1 & 2)
    Back Up To Annie Alone
    Mrs. V Watches
    Ralph In The Pantry
    Don't Smoke In Bed
    Bill Plays Guitar
    Not Tonight, I've Got A Headache
    Brenda In Lights
    The Bed Axe

  • Side B

  • Alice Runs To Cabin
    Mrs. V Comes Clean
    Alice Runs To Light
    The Last Fight / The Chop To The End
    The Boat On The Water / Closing Theme 1 / Jason In The Lake
    Closing Theme
    Sail Away Tiny Sparrow

Explore More...

Related Items

Inside Karate Magazine (February 1994) Bruce Lee, Elva Hsu, Martial Arts on TV [9225]
Pulse (1988) Blu-ray
C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe “Toxic Waste Splatter” Colored Vinyl Edition
Linda Lovelace Publicity Photo [210906-0100]
Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)
Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward
Blade Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2019)
The Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee Collection 8-Disc Collector’s Set Blu-ray + CD + Book
Don Davis The Matrix Symphony 20th Anniversary Edition CD (2020)
VinylSKU: 221106-103854
UPC: 657768233173
Part No: WW13
Weight: 1.6 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.