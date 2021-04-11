Silent Hill 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition

- Composers Konami Digital Entertainment
- Artists Sara Deck
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Game/Video Game
- Studios: Konami | Mondo
- Product Release Date: June 28, 2019
Mondo, in conjunction with Konami, is proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing of the soundtrack to the Playstation 2 horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2.
Silent Hill 2 is psychological horror by way of David Lynch, evoking the more surreal and supernatural elements of Twin Peaks while telling the story of one man’s journey into a hell of his own creation. Like the geographical differences between the maps of the two games, musically Silent Hill 2 feels like somewhere you’ve been before but mysteriously different and unique. It’s haunting and beautiful at one moment, tense and spine-tingling the next. If Silent Hill 1 is a frightful jump scare, Silent Hill 2 will haunt you in your dreams for years to come.
Special Features
- Featuring all new artwork by Sara Deck
- Remastered by James Plotkin and pressed on 2X 180-gram vinyl
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180-gram Vinyl
