Silent Hill 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition

Mondo, in conjunction with Konami, is proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing of the soundtrack to the Playstation 2 horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill 2 is psychological horror by way of David Lynch, evoking the more surreal and supernatural elements of Twin Peaks while telling the story of one man’s journey into a hell of his own creation. Like the geographical differences between the maps of the two games, musically Silent Hill 2 feels like somewhere you’ve been before but mysteriously different and unique. It’s haunting and beautiful at one moment, tense and spine-tingling the next. If Silent Hill 1 is a frightful jump scare, Silent Hill 2 will haunt you in your dreams for years to come.

Special Features

Featuring all new artwork by Sara Deck

Remastered by James Plotkin and pressed on 2X 180-gram vinyl

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: 180-gram Vinyl

