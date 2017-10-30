Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set

$14.98
$13.90
UPC: 683904546470
Part No: 54647
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Exploitation | Fantasy | Television
Studio: Millcreek Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: August 17, 1984
Item Release Date: August 15, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Queen of the Jungle…Times Three!
She is an ancient prophecy fulfilled. A golden God child possessed with a mystic gift. A gift which grew in strength as she grew in years. A gift about to be put to the ultimate test. Innocence against evil.
Part Animal. Part Legend. All Woman.
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle
Journey to deepest, darkest Africa for thrills, romance and high adventure! Orphaned in Zambouli territory, the blonde Sheena (Tanya Roberts) is raised by a noble tribe and taught to communicate telepathically with all creatures. She gets a firsthand lesson in love from Vic Casey (Ted Wass), a wisecracking TV journalist. In Africa for a story on a royal football player, Prince Otwani (Trevor Thomas), Vic soon finds himself embroiled in a web of political intrigue. And when the evil prince decides to invade the Zamboulis’ land, it is up to Sheena to rescue Vic and save her idyllic kingdom!
Sheena – TV Series
Orphaned at a young age by tragedy in the jungle, Sheena was raised by the last living member of a native tribe, the Kaya, who possessed the mystical power to shape shift into the forms of wild animals by feeling the spirit of their soul. It is a gift shared by Sheena, who can turn herself into an animal and travel through the jungle unrecognized while battling outside forces that invade La Mistas, her primal home.
Special Features
- Featuring the 1984 Theatrical Feature Film starring Tanya Roberts (TV’s Charlie’s Angels) and Ted Wass (TV’s Soap and Blossom), directed by John Guillermin (1976 King Kong remake)
- Featuring all 35 episodes from the 2 seasons of the hit syndicated TV series starring Gena Lee Nolin (TV’s Baywatch) and John Allen Nelson (Killer Klowns From Outer Space and TV’s Baywatch)
- This DVD collection also includes 5 bonus episodes of the 1950s TV series starring Irish McCalla
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: Movie - 2.35:1, TV Series - 1.78:1
- Runtime: 1636
- Region: 1
- Audio: Dolby Digital
Cast: Clifton Jones | Donovan Scott | Elizabeth of Toro | Gena Lee Nolin | Irish McCalla | John Allen Nelson | Kevin Quigley | Margo Moorer | Michael Shannon | Tanya Roberts | Ted Wass
Directors: John Guillermin
Authors: Douglas Schwartz | Steven L. Sears
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Drama | DVD | Exploitation | Fantasy | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies & TV | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space