Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set

6-Disc DVD Set SKU: 171030-68019-1

UPC: 683904546470

Part No: 54647

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Exploitation | Fantasy | Television

Studio: Millcreek Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: August 17, 1984

Item Release Date: August 15, 2017

Rating: PG

Details

The Queen of the Jungle…Times Three!

She is an ancient prophecy fulfilled. A golden God child possessed with a mystic gift. A gift which grew in strength as she grew in years. A gift about to be put to the ultimate test. Innocence against evil.

Part Animal. Part Legend. All Woman.

Sheena: Queen of the Jungle

Journey to deepest, darkest Africa for thrills, romance and high adventure! Orphaned in Zambouli territory, the blonde Sheena (Tanya Roberts) is raised by a noble tribe and taught to communicate telepathically with all creatures. She gets a firsthand lesson in love from Vic Casey (Ted Wass), a wisecracking TV journalist. In Africa for a story on a royal football player, Prince Otwani (Trevor Thomas), Vic soon finds himself embroiled in a web of political intrigue. And when the evil prince decides to invade the Zamboulis’ land, it is up to Sheena to rescue Vic and save her idyllic kingdom!

Sheena – TV Series

Orphaned at a young age by tragedy in the jungle, Sheena was raised by the last living member of a native tribe, the Kaya, who possessed the mystical power to shape shift into the forms of wild animals by feeling the spirit of their soul. It is a gift shared by Sheena, who can turn herself into an animal and travel through the jungle unrecognized while battling outside forces that invade La Mistas, her primal home.

Special Features

Featuring the 1984 Theatrical Feature Film starring Tanya Roberts (TV’s Charlie’s Angels) and Ted Wass (TV’s Soap and Blossom), directed by John Guillermin (1976 King Kong remake)

Featuring all 35 episodes from the 2 seasons of the hit syndicated TV series starring Gena Lee Nolin (TV’s Baywatch) and John Allen Nelson (Killer Klowns From Outer Space and TV’s Baywatch)

This DVD collection also includes 5 bonus episodes of the 1950s TV series starring Irish McCalla

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: Movie - 2.35:1, TV Series - 1.78:1

Runtime: 1636

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital

Cast: Clifton Jones | Donovan Scott | Elizabeth of Toro | Gena Lee Nolin | Irish McCalla | John Allen Nelson | Kevin Quigley | Margo Moorer | Michael Shannon | Tanya Roberts | Ted Wass

Directors: John Guillermin

Authors: Douglas Schwartz | Steven L. Sears

