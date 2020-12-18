The Sci-Fi & Fantasy Art of Patrick J. Jones Hardcover Edition

$39.99
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Korero Press
Item Release Date: January 15, 2017
Details
An overdue retrospective of the phenomenal work of one of the biggest and best names in fantasy and sci-fi art, Patrick J. Jones.
Featuring 150 amazingly realistic paintings, both digital and traditional, this sumptuous volume is overflowing with the voluptuous women, glistening warriors, fantastic beasts and monsters, enchanted lands and extraordinary creatures that have emerged from Patrick’s incredibly fertile imagination. An anecdote-peppered commentary by the artist runs alongside the artwork, along with exclusive contributions from fellow fantasy art luminaries. This is a must-have for the serious artist, the novice artist and the fantasy art fanatic alike.
Specifications
- Pages: 176
- Size: 8.5 X 10.75 in
Artists: Patrick J. Jones
Foreword: Donato Giancola
