Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition

City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
View larger
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition
City of Pleasure: Paris Between the Wars Hardcover Edition

$37.99

$29.70


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201218-83964-1
ISBN-10: 1912740052
ISBN-13: 9781912740055
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature
Studio: Korero Press
Item Release Date: August 1, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A cultural document of the erotic history of Paris, a subject of endless fascination.

After the austerity, horror, and bloodshed of World War I, France longed for joy, light-heartedness, and sexual freedom. Men and newly emancipated women alike rejected pre-war values and moral restraints. They embraced new lifestyles, and discovered a lust for extravagance, partying, and erotic experimentation that had the inter-war era known as the Roaring Twenties, or the “mad years,” and Paris as the City of Pleasure. In this uncensored and fascinating photographic record of the period, historian Alexandre Dupouy pulls backs the bedcovers on Paris’s eye-opening erotic life, revealing the delights of its fetish scene, its licensed brothels and gay nightclubs, the first sex shop chains, erotic photography, pornography, and much more. This is an uncensored, titillating, and utterly fascinating look at the sexual excesses of the inter-war period in what was the world’s most decadent city.

Specifications

  • Pages: 176
  • Size: 7.5 X 9.75 in


Authors: Alexandre Dupouy

Related Items

Overwatch 34 X 22 inch Video Game Poster
Jim Henson’s Labyrinth Limited Comic Book Series Adaptation (November 1986) [12332]
RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster [9293]
Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Starlog Presents: Batman (1997, Issue No. 1) Premiere Issue [240]
X-Rated: The Greatest Adult Movies of All Time
Star Wars Universe Yoda Pattern Necktie
The Pagemaster VHS Family Clamshell Feature Edition (1995) Macaulay Culkin [385]
The Street Fighter Collection 3-Disc Blu-ray Set

Categories

Exploitation | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | Korero Press | Mature