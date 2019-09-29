Anomaly Hardcover Edition (2012)

View larger $35.00 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1

Hardcover Book SKU: 190929-79136-1

ISBN-10: 0985334207

ISBN-13: 9780985334208

Weight: 8.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Item Release Date: November 28, 2012

Details

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

EARTH 2717: THE 3RD GOLDEN AGE

Building a better tomorrow today…

The planet we call home slowly dies beneath us.

Most humans now live in teeming surface “Terrarium Cities,” off world colonies or orbiting space stations. All of earth’s resources have been depleted.

All corporations, nations and technologies have merged into THE CONGLOMERATE, whose Enforcer Battalions now conquer whole planets to feed its shareholders’ insatiable appetites.

THE CONGLOMERATE, which began with the spirit of the best mankind had to offer, saved humanity from itself by taking us to the stars and has become the most ruthless profit machine to ever exist.

Never use a robot when a human will do…

Dishonorably discharged from the Conglomerate’s elite Enforcer Corps, Jon is doing a job too lowly for a robot. He leaps at the chance to go on a peaceful, first contact mission to an untainted world. Playing armed babysitter to Samantha, the daughter of a powerful Conglomerate executive, shouldn’t be too hard.

What could go wrong?

Everything…

Specifications

Pages: 370

Language: English

Size: 16.5 x 1.5 x 11.5 in



Authors: Skip Brittenham

Artists: Brian Haberlin

