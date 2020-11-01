Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [064]

Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [064]
View larger
Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [064]
Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [064]
Currently Unavailable
4K Blu-raySKU: 201101-82822-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature
Studio: ADV Films
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is an original hand-drawn and painted animation cel from the anime film Sin: The Movie. You will also receive a copy of the original sales receipt, noting the cel. Sin: The Movie was originally released by ADV Films in 2000 on DVD. ADV sold the original cels in 2006.

The item is in great shape and has some wear from before I took ownership of it.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 10 x 8 in.

Cast: Chris Patton | Markham Anderson | Shelley Calene-Black
Directors: Steven Foster | Yasunori Urata
Project Name: Sin: The Movie

Related Items

Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Original Video Game Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
Playboy Magazine (April 1994) Howard Stern, Laurence Fishburne [86023]
The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle
Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine #152 March 2002 Maximo
Inu-Yasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale Part 6 Number 4 [BK09]
Cinema Year by Year 1894 – 2005 Plus Academy Awards 2005 (August 15, 2005)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual
Gamera 4-Movie Collection: Volume 1 – Gamera: The Giant Monster, Gamera vs. Barugon, Gamera vs. Gyaos, Gamera vs. Viras
The Samuel Goldwyn Motion Picture Production of Porgy and Bess (1959) [193162]
Marvel Comics Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster

Categories

Action | ADV Films | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature | Memorabilia | The Museum of Fantastic Art