Playboy Magazine (Vol. 18, No. 4, April 1971) Roger Vadim [1164]

View larger

$16.99

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200104-79967-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Roger Vadim  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 18, No. 4, April 1971).

Features Include:

  • Panel on Homosexuality
  • Roger Vadim’s “Pretty Maids”
  • Death of Liberalism
  • ESP
  • Hip Quiz
  • Fashion Forecast

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Roger Vadim

